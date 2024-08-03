✕ Close WWE's Triple H describes London as 'home away from home' amid WrestleMania discussion

WWE’s second-biggest event of the year has arrived, as SummerSlam plays out at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

There are rumours that Roman Reigns, one of the WWE’s most popular stars, could return tonight – featuring for the first time since WrestleMania in April – while numerous big names have been confirmed for the match card.

Ohio’s own Logan Paul will defend the US Title against fan favourite LA Knight, while Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Title against Solo Sikoa, and the returning Rhea Ripley challenges Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title.

Elsewhere, CM Punk competes in his first WWE singles match in 10 years, a grudge match with Drew McIntyre, in which Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee.

Sami Zayn, Bayley and Damian Priest will also defend their respective titles, and you can follow all the action live, below.

Follow live updates and results from WWE SummerSlam: