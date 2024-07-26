WWE’s Triple H describes London as ‘home away from home’ amid WrestleMania discussion

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has further committed to his promise of delivering WrestleMania to the capital after holding talks with WWE’s chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Before his re-election in May, Mr Khan posted on social media that he wanted to go “even further” in making London the “sporting capital of the world”.

That included suggestions he would deliver the Super Bowl, the 2040 Olympics and WWE’s showpiece premium live event, WrestleMania.

After his initial message on X, Triple H replied simply: “Let’s talk.”

Those conversations began at City Hall on Thursday afternoon (25 July) and after sitting down together, Triple H described London as a “home away from home” for WWE.