WWE Chief Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12m to four women to suppress sexual misconduct allegations
WWE Chief Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12m to four women to suppress sexual misconduct and infidelity allegations, a report has said.
The World Wrestling Entertainment boss made the payment to four women over the course of 16 years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The women were previously affiliated with the organisation and have signed agreements that stop them from speaking about any possible legal claims against or their relationships with the 76-year-old, the paper reported.
More follows...
