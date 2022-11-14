Looking ahead, and back, to the World Cup – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 14.

Formula One

George Russell was still celebrating his first F1 win in Brazil.

Roberto Carlos popped into the Alfa Romeo garage.

Cricket

England were still on top of the world after their T20 World Cup triumph.

Adam Gilchrist was thankful for the birthday love.

Football

The Three Lions met up ahead of the World Cup.

Aaron Ramsey brought back his blond look of Euro 2016 for the World Cup.

Dan James gave his backing to an unofficial Wales World Cup anthem.

Ronaldinho played the part.

Players headed to Qatar.

Barcelona turned the clock back for some Messi and Henry magic.

Golf

Disappointment for Collin Morikawa.

Justin Rose congratulated Tony Finau.

Lee Westwood got to work in the gym.