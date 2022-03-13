Goats meet goats in Manchester and Miami – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13.

Football

Tom Brady was in Manchester.

Another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo.

[xdelx]

A compliment from Crouchy.

Zlatan was on the bike.

An emotional West Ham goal.

Isaac Hayden was not impressed with the referee at Stamford Bridge.

A big win for Leeds.

[xdelx]

[xdelx]

Former Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro called for perspective.

Athletics

Usain Bolt linked up with Becks.

Rugby Union

She said yes!

Boxing

Eddie Hearn loved the boxing.