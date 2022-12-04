Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poland’s Adrian Meronk eclipses Adam Scott to win Australian Open

Despite taking the lead into Sunday, Scott was ultimately unable to repel Meronk’s challenge.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 04 December 2022 06:41
Poland’s Adrian Meronk (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Poland’s Adrian Meronk (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

Adrian Meronk finished with an eagle to win the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in style on Sunday.

The Pole closed out his tournament with a sensational long-range eagle putt to finish 14-under-par for the tournament – five shots ahead of overnight leader Adam Scott.

Meronk was cool, calm and collected amid the windy conditions in Melbourne, picking up four birdies en route to carding a four-under 66.

Despite taking the lead into Sunday, Scott was ultimately unable to repel Meronk’s challenge, sitting on even in the late stages until a double bogey on the 17th cruelled any hopes of eking out a victory on home soil.

Recommended

Scott’s compatriot Min Woo Lee finished third on eight under, while Ireland’s Conor Purcell topped the British contingent with an overall score of five under.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai won the concurrent women’s event and England’s Kipp Popert took out the Australian All Abilities Championship.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in