If Luke Donald hopes to narrow and eventually close the gap between Europe and the United States behemoth to reclaim the Ryder Cup in October, it will likely require a breakout star or two. Step forward Poland’s heavy-hitting Adrian Meronk.

The 29-year-old is now a three-time winner on the DP World Tour and tucked inside the top 50 in the world after a gritty final round at Rome’s dress rehearsal at Marco Simone in the Italian Open this month.

Harnessing his imposing 6’5” frame, Meronk’s game is built on the sturdy foundations set from the tee box, where he holds a tour-leading +1.25 strokes gained driving this year, reinforcing a second-place finish in the same metric last year (+0.85). Fifth on tour in greens in regulation in 2023, Donald is evidently impressed and even congratulated Meronk in Rome before reaffirming that the Pole is on the right path to making the team.

“He had some nice words about my best shots on Sunday. I’ll see him also at the PGA Championship this week at Oak Hill,” Meronk tells the Independent on his encounter with Europe’s captain and the former world No 1.

“There was some pressure. Sunday was tough, a real grind. You can see the Ryder Cup grandstands, the flags, the golf carts. It’s all there, you can’t miss it.

“But it made it even more exciting and there was even more relief than normal to win, it’s such an important win to try to get on the team. It’s not over yet, but I made a strong statement, it would be a dream come true.”

Meronk, the first Polish winner on the DP World Tour, grew up in Poznan, close to the German border. Taught the game by his father and with scarce options to play, the pair would make three-hour trips on Fridays to Szczecin, cramming in as much golf as possible before returning late on Sunday just in time for school.

A breakthrough on tour would come last year at the Irish Open before a second victory down under at the Australian Open in December.

Adrian Meronk hits from the fairway at Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone in Rome (AP)

And the underlying numbers behind his game may further boost his case should he not earn an automatic place from the European points list - where he currently sits fifth. Away from his own game, Edoardo Molinari, who will serve as one of Donald’s vice-captains for the Rome spectacle, is known to crunch the numbers, having collaborated with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and his now famous library of spreadsheets to document every shot.

Meronk also has experience working closely with Molinari, who may confide with Donald on exactly who the Pole’s game might suit. But despite a lack of team golf experience since graduating from East Tennessee State University in the NCAA, Meronk is confident there are plenty of options.

“I know Viktor [Hovland] from college a bit,” Meronk points out, having encountered the Norwegian during his time at Oklahoma State University.

“Tyrrell, too, I’ve got to know him a bit more and I also know Jon Rahm from our college days.

“I’m sure I can get along with anybody, I can play with anybody. I’m easygoing and my game suits fourballs or foursomes.

“My game is solid, I get the ball in play, I can see myself on the team.”

In his first year playing every major, a PGA Championship debut at Oak Hill provides Meronk a further opportunity to solidify his place in Donald’s mind.

Adrian Meronk during a practice round at PGA Championship venue Oak Hill Country Club (Getty Images)

And while the fiendish conditions will pose a stern examination of Meronk’s game, a chance encounter last summer at the Old Course with Tiger Woods adds further inspiration behind his recent victories.

“It was a dream come true,” Meronk recalls. “I showed up on the 10th in the morning, Tiger was standing there with his caddy, I just went for it, I asked if I could join him, nine holes of golf. I was nervous, but after three holes we chatted and laughed a lot.

“He gave me good advice, playing St Andrews, it was a great experience, being there with him for two hours, such a historical event, very special and I was very lucky.

“He asked me how I started playing, he congratulated me for my win in Ireland, his first British Open, and time at St Andrews, his health and his kids. Nice conversation, I was surprised how open he was. I thought he’d be quite unapproachable, but he was so open and kind. An amazing experience.”