Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tee times and celebrities playing

A star-studded field are set to contest the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as the annual pro-am event returns.

One of the most popular tournaments in a crowded golfing calendar, the unique contest sees professionals vying for victory on some of the world’s finest links courses, while also competing in teams alongside a family member or celebrity.

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bob MacIntyre are among the top golfers on show, with Matt Fitzpatrick also returning to defend his crown at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Celebrities including Gareth Bale and James Anderson will be teeing up, while PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan plays alongside LIV Golf counterpart Yasir Al-Rumayyan as they seek an end to golf’s schism.

Here is the full schedule for the opening round across the three courses:

Round 1 tee times (all BST)

St Andrews

Hole 1

9.00 Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, Scott Mahoney and Jeff Kelter

9.11 Matthew Baldwin, Mossimo Giannulli, James Nicholas and John Elway

9.22 Sam Bairstow, Jimmy Anderson, Tom Lewis and Michael Vaughan

9.33 Barclay Brown, Kevin Pietersen, John Parry and Mark Nicholas

9.44 Daniel Hillier, Steve Redgrave, Matthew Griffin and Peter Jones

9.55 Matthew Jordan, Piers Morgan, Haotong Li and Allan Lamb

10.06 Louis Albertse, Schalk Burger Jr, Sam Jones and Rob Louw

10.17 Dylan Frittelli, Morne du Plessis, Patrick Reed and Nicholas Jonsson

10.28 Rasmus Neegraard-Petersen and Huey Lewis, Adrian Otaegui and Tico Torres

10.39 Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Mike Rutherford, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Dave Farrell

10.50 James Ashfield, Jamie Redknapp, Daan Huizing, Ruud Gullit

11.01 Daniel Brown, Gareth Bale, Marcus Armitage and Tom Chaplin

11.12 Sebastian Soderberg, Dan Wallace, Tom McKibbin and Brett Overman

11.23 Guido Migliozzi, Sammy Eldin, Laurie Canter and Rurik Gobel

Hole 10

9.00 Pablo Larrazabal, Allan Stanton, Branden Grace, and Shaun Seeliger

9.11 Jens Fahrbring, Shantanu Narayen, Richard T Lee and Billy Getty

9.22 Adri Arnaus, Tom McCall, Ivan Cantero and Ross Desmond

9.33 Daniel Gavins, Jon Bond, Caleb Surratt and Will Ahmed

9.44 Brandon Stone, Greg Maffei, Callum Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella

9.55 Darius van Driel, Ashton Curtis, Nicolas Colsaerts and Ari Emanuel

10.06 Kyle Barker, Paul Harris, Ryan Van Velzen and Frank Vivier

10.17 Tom Vaillant, Andrew White, Dale Whitnell and Richard Bevan

10.28 Guxin Chen, Stephen Miron, Filippo Celli and Dan Fireman

10.39 Adrien Saddier, Philippe Bucheton, Lorenzo SCalise and Ludovico Del Balzo

10.50 Oliver Wilson, John Tyson, Angel Hidalgo and Dan Friedkin

11.01 MJ Daffue, Pawan Munjal, Daniel Gale and Samir Kaul

11.12 Sampson-Yunhe Zheng, James Goulding, David Puig and John Hess

11.23 Renato Paratore, Neal Elattrache, Wilco Nienaber and Mike Meldman

Carnoustie

Hole 1

9.00 Eugenio Lopez Chacarra, Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Joakim Lagergren and Mark Madden

9.11 Rupert Kaminski, Guy Sanan, Kazuma Kobori and Stephen Bell

9.22 Sean Crocker, Gaynor Rupert, Justin Harding and Angie Rutherford

9.33 Louis De Jager, Hannah Heerema, Jayden Schaper and Maggie Kayne

9.44 Chase Hanna, Heidi Ueberroth, Joel Girrbach and Annabelle Bond

9.55 Lachlan Barker, Maeve Danaher, Clement Sordet and Louise Del Balzo

10.06 Casey Jarvis, Henry Hickman Bacon, Barend Botha and Oliver Baker

10.17 David Boriboonsub, Amit Bhatia, Alex Maguire and Seamus Dunne

10.28 Jaco Prinsloo, Moss Ngoasheng, Shubhankar Sharma and Dilip Thomas

10.39 Ricardo Gouveia, Ric Lewis, Robert Rock and Ken Hitchner

10.50 Justin Walters, Schalk Burger, Jak Carter and Ian Botham

11.01 Joe Dean, AP McCoy, Jannik De Bruyn and Scott Desano

11.12 Thomas Aiken, Dillie Malherbe, Calum Hill and Peter Dubens

11.23 Marco Penge, Joe Baratta, Jacques Kruyswijk and Giuseppe Ciucci

Hole 10

9.00 Billy Horschel, Jay Monahan, Dean Burmester, and Yasir Al-Rumayyan

9.11 Rory McIlroy, Gerry McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen and Johann Rupert

9.22 Tommy Fleetwood, Ogden Phipps II, Brooks Koepka and Brian Thompson

9.33 Danny Willett, Jimmy Dunne, Jon Rahm and Mohammed Faroq

9.44 Rasmus Hojgaard, Greg Mondre, Jesper Svensson and Jacob Wallenberg

9.55 Thomas Detry, Nikesh Arora, Thirston Lawrence and Lee Styslinger

10.06 Matt Wallace, Stephen Summers, Talor Gooch and Ryan Smith

10.17 Alex Noren, Justin Waterman, Padraig Harrington and Kieran McManus

10.28 Alex Fitzpatrick, Kathryn Newton, Nacho Elvira and Michael Douglas

10.39 Jordan Smith, Billy Murray, Eddie Pepperell and Andy Garcia

10.50 Matt Jones, Kelly Slater, Matthieu Pavon and Xavier Richomme

11.01 Nicolai Hojgaard, Abdullah Al Naboodah, Niklas Norgaard and Jeff Edwards

11.12 Shane Lowry, Gerry McManus, Robert MacIntyre and Dougie MacIntyre

11.23 Matt Fitzpatrick, Sue Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Jeff Hatton

Kingsbarns

Hole 1

9.00 Jens Dantorp, Drew Fleming, Sebastian Friedrichsen and Tom Hartley Jr

9.11 Nikhil Rama, Thabo Mosololi, Robin Williams and John Van Wyk

9.22 Joost Luiten, Wijnand Pon, Stephen Lewton and Todd Wagner

9.33 Hurly Long, David Simon, David Law and Dan Mertin

9.44 Yannik Paul, Manish Chopra, Jame Morrison and Hugh Roberts

9.55 Todd Clements, Ferdinand Groos, Kade McBride and Jannie Durand

10.06 Jordan Zunic, Reuben Richards, Om Prakash Chouhan and Richie McLarty

10.17 Andrew Wilson, Tom Leonard, Sunghoon Kang and Ralph Wardlaw

10.28 Santiago Tario, Jim Davidson, Greg Dalziel and Steve McNichols

10.39 Grant Forrest, Martin Gilbert, Jordan Gumberg and Mike Fascitelli

10.50 Nick Bachem, Gary Saage, Will Enefer and Tony Bird

11.01 Brett Coletta, Sean Summers, Freddy Schott and John Fry

11.12 Soren Kjeldsen, Michael Lund, Max Kieffer and Ric Kayne

11.23 Matt Southgate, Peter Dawson, Gunner Wiebe and Tom Jermoluk

Hole 10

9.00 Matthias Schwab, Alan Quasha, Fabrizio Zanotti and Bob Israel

9.11 Darren Fichardt, Harry van Dyk, Jeff Winther and Gerard Rupert

9.22 Max Rottluff, Cian Foley, Simon Forstrom and Dery Desmond

9.33 Manuel Elvira, Frank Quattrone, Scott Jamieson and Duncan Simpson-Craib

9.44 Antoine Rozner, Brian Higgins, David Howell and Michael Bloomberg

9.55 Jorge Campillo, Philippe Laffont, Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermont Desmond

10.06 Oliver Bekker, Matthew Stillman, Francesco Laporta and Ryan Friedkin

10.17 Andrew Putnam, Barry Sternlicht, Seb Garcia and Brett Desmond

10.28 Stephen Gallacher, Mandla Mlangeni, George Coetzee and Jaco Buitendag

10.39 David Micheluzzi, Paul Du Toit, Jacques De Villiers and David Maclean

10.50 Dan Bradbury, Tim Edwards, Cameron John and Neil Coulson

11.01 Ross Fisher, Ian Todd, Matthias Besard and John Hegarty

11.12 Richard Mansell, Anthony Wreford, Yurav Premlall and Erwee Botha

11.23 Stuart Manley, Walter Shanahan, Connor Syme and Peter Bowden