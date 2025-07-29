Lottie Woad under no extra pressure at Women’s Open after first professional win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Golf sensation Lottie Woad insisted she was under no extra pressure at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl after winning her first tournament as a professional.

Woad tees it up at a major as a pro for the first time in South Wales on Thursday, having won the Women’s Scottish Open title by three shots last weekend.

The 21-year-old from Surrey picked up a 300,000 dollars (£223,000) cheque after being prevented from profiting financially from her victory at the Irish Open and tied-third finish in The Evian Championship earlier this month because of her amateur status.

United States-based Woad revealed at her pre-Open press conference how she would spend some of her first career earnings – saying, “I need to get a car in America” – and the bookmakers are expecting another windfall to come her way on the Harry Colt links layout.

“I don’t know how they do it, but I feel like I’m playing well,” Woad said in response to being priced as the pre-tournament favourite.

“So I guess I was going to be one of the favourites. Obviously everyone’s so good, so I feel like anyone can win really.

“You’ve seen it this year, so many – I think every winner has been different. So there’s many people it could be.

“There’s always pressure obviously, but I don’t think there’s any more than there was, like from my perspective, before any of the last fewweeks.

“Kind of still was wanting to contend there and that’s still the aim.”

Woad’s last appearance at a major – the Evian Championship in France three weeks ago – saw her narrowly missing out on becoming the first amateur to win one in 58 years.

She finished one shot off making the play-off with eventual champion Grace Kim and Atthaya Thitikul after posting a final round 64.

Woad said: “I think it gave me a lot (of confidence).

“Some of the majors I made the cut, I didn’t really have the best weekend on. So I was hoping to capitalise a bit more on that one.

“The final round was also very good. Yeah, it definitely gives me confidence in that and knowing that I can chase it down on Sunday.

“I don’t feel too different. I’ve got a lot of confidence from the last month really and I’m just trying to continue to ride that.”

World number one Nelly Korda, Open runner-up to Lydia Ko at St Andrews 12 months ago, praised Woad’s composure and maturity, with the American saying she was “definitely high up there right now” as a title contender.

Woad said: “I don’t think I’ve reflected too much, to be honest (on the last month).

“I think after this big week, I’ve got a week before I go out to America. That’s probably when I’ll look back at the last few months and kind of reflect on that.”