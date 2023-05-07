American duo dominate day three of Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American Wyndham Clark shot a bogey-free day to go two strokes clear of the pack while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were still in the mix after day three of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

Clark finished with an eight-under 63 to become the outright leader going into the last day on the tournament with 16-under at Quail Hollow, with American Xander Schauffele two strokes behind.

If Clark can hold on to the lead it will be the 29-year-old’s first PGA Tour win.

After finishing day two tied in first place with Clark and Schauffele, Hatton continued his good form but could not keep up with the top two.

Hatton had six birdies and three bogeys to end the day with 68 and tied in third with Australian Adam Scott who are both on 11-under, five strokes behind Clark.

Fleetwood had a strong outing with five birdies and just one bogey which came on the last hole.

He finished tied fifth with South Korean Sungjae Im and American Harris English on 10-under.

Rory McIlroy had another inconsistent day in Charlotte and looks out of the running for his fourth Wells Fargo Championship, finishing tied in 50th place.

McIlroy hit four bogeys and four birdies and was one-under.