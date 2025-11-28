Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori shot an eight-under-par 63 in the second round of the Australian PGA Championship to take sole lead of the DP World Tour's season opener at Royal Queensland, while local favourite Cameron Smith missed the cut.

Kobori, who had a hole-in-one on the rain-hit opening day, produced a round of nine birdies, including four on the trot, with a single bogey to go 10-under overall, leading a trio of challengers by a stroke.

The chasing pack included China's Ding Wenyi (66) and Australians Anthony Quayle (66) and Brett Rankin (69), who were all on nine-under for the tournament in a share of second place.

Three-time champion Smith had a shocking day with the putter and carded a four-over 75 to miss his seventh straight cut.

The 2022 British Open winner said he never saw his woeful round coming.

"If you told me that was going to happen this morning, when I was warming up, I'd have told you otherwise," a dejected Smith told reporters.

"I don't know, I just don't know. I'm so confused. I was feeling good, really confident and just couldn't get anything going. It was weird. I was in between clubs a lot today.

"I hit a couple of bad shots that I'd have liked to have again. Drove the ball well ... hit a lot of nice shots. Tough lies killed me today ... and then couldn't get up and down," added Smith, who missed the cut at all four major tournaments this year.

Rankin had emerged as the surprise clubhouse leader at the halfway mark after having to complete his first round earlier in the day due to poor weather on Thursday.

Reuters