Cameron Smith hunts down Rory McIlroy to win 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews

Australia’s Cameron Smith produced a stunning final-round 64 to hunt down Rory McIlroy and win the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Smith put on a putting masterclass as he racked up the birdies to come from four shots back at the start of the day to deny McIlroy a long-awaited fifth major.

“I had a great opportunity to add to my major titles and I didn’t quite get it done,” a disappointed McIlroy said afterwards. “I didn’t feel like I did many things wrong but the putter went cold on me there pretty much throughout the round. I did what I wanted to do, I played a really controlled round of golf.

“When Cam Smith went on that run on the back nine I really had to dig deep to make some birdies and I just couldn’t. I got beaten by the better player this week. To go out and shoot 64 to win an Open Championship at St Andrew is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam, he’s had an unbelievable week.

“I know that I can do it. I love this course, I play well here. I’ve finished third both times the last two Opens here. It’s coming. I’m knocking on the door, I just need to stay patient and eventually one will open for me.”

Collecting the Claret Jug and his first major title, Smith was emotional, having spent two years apart from family back home in Australia due to the pandemic. “All the hard work we’ve put in in the past couple of years has started to come off,” the world No 6 said. “This one definitely makes it worth it.”

He thanked the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, saying: “This is exactly how an Open should be played: firm and fast, with tough pins. It was just awesome out there.”

