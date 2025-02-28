PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel fights off alligator with club during round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steely-nerved Billy Horschel grabbed his 60-degree wedge to chase an alligator off the course at the Cognizant Classic, sending the scaly predator scampering into the water at the PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The American had just putted out on the par-four sixth hole when he spotted the alligator and sprung into action to help an empty-handed police officer who was attempting to shoo away the reptile.

"Listen, he was going nowhere good. So I just went over there, helped the cop. Before I went over there, he (Cameron Young) goes, 'What was he going to do, try and use a Taser on him?'" Horschel said after his round.

Horschel grabbed the club from his bag and cautiously poked the alligator, prompting the course invader to swiftly turn around and retreat back into the water.

"Good thing I did grab a 60 because I've got two extra ones in the locker so if that one did become unavailable, I had two more in the locker," the 38-year-old, once a Gator himself while studying at the University of Florida, said.

He finished the day with four birdies, an eagle and a bogey for a five-under par 66, and was seven shots back from leader Jake Knapp.

Knapp recorded only the 15th score of below 60 on the PGA Tour as he narrowly missed out on matching Jim Furyk’s record 58.

The 30-year-old American, who began the day with five straight birdies, finished one shot adrift of Furyk’s mark after tapping in for birdie on the par-five final hole having had a 19-foot eagle putt for a 58 that skirted wide.

Agencies