Rory McIlroy enters a huge week on the DP World Tour as favourite for the flagship event at Wentworth.

The Northern Irishman, in scorching hot form after storming to success at the FedEx Cup in the PGA Tour finale, is a past champion around this corner of Surrey from 2014.

But the field is strong and packed with major champions including Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.

LIV Golf is well represented here too, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed, as golf’s civil war continues to form a backdrop to each and every event on both sides of the Atlantic.

Here is everything you need to know about the event and how you can watch:

When is it and what time does it start?

The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.

Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.

How to watch on TV and online via live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Coverage will begin from 9am on Sky Sports Golf.

BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

All times BST

06:40: PAVON, Matthieu, LAGERGREN, Joakim, PULKKANEN, Tapio

06:50: KAWAMURA, Masahiro, JORDAN, Matthew, GUERRIER, Julien

07:00: SHARMA, Shubhankar, KARLBERG, Rikard, DRYSDALE, David

07:10: LACROIX, Frederic, JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh, BEKKER, Oliver

07:20: HUTCHEON, Greig, HORSEY, David, JAMIESON, Scott

07:30: ANCER, Abraham, HEND, Scott, SODERBERG, Sebastian

07:40: ANTCLIFF, Maverick, DONALDSON, Jamie, SOUTHGATE, Matthew

07:50: ROZNER, Antoine, MCDOWELL, Graeme, VÄLIMÄKI, Sami

08:00: ELVIRA, Nacho, VEERMAN, Johannes, BROWN, Steven

08:10: LAWRENCE, Thriston, RAMSAY, Richie, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

08:20: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa, BURMESTER, Dean, FOX, Ryan

08:30: FITZPATRICK, Matt, MCILROY, Rory, HORSCHEL, Billy

08:45: LOWRY, Shane, ROSE, Justin, FLEETWOOD, Tommy

08:55: MERONK, Adrian, MOLINARI, Edoardo, LONG, Hurly

09:05: KITAYAMA, Kurt, JIMÉNEZ, Miguel Ángel, WILSON, Oliver

09:15: COLSAERTS, Nicolas, BJÖRK, Alexander, GALLACHER, Stephen

09:25: GARCIA, Sergio, SAMOOJA, Kalle, PAVAN, Andrea

09:35: GAVINS, Daniel, WIESBERGER, Bernd, FORREST, Grant

09:45: WOOD, Chris, CALDWELL, Jonathan, KORHONEN, Mikko

09:55: RAI, Aaron, POULTER, Ian, SCRIVENER, Jason

10:05: HANSEN, Joachim B., SHINKWIN, Callum, GOOCH, Talor

10:15: BESSELING, Wil, SENIOR, Jack, SCHMID, Matti

10:25: OTAEGUI, Adrian, PAISLEY, Chris, SINGH BRAR, Jack

10:35: BRUN, Julien, VAN DRIEL, Darius, LAW, David

10:50: CAÑIZARES, Alejandro, WARREN, Marc, GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

11:00: LAPORTA, Francesco, LANGASQUE, Romain, WALTERS, Justin

11:10: BJERREGAARD, Lucas, ZANOTTI, Fabrizio, SULLIVAN, Andy

11:20: CANTER, Laurie, APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech, STERNE, Richard

11:30: JAIDEE, Thongchai, KJELDSEN, Søren, NORRIS, Shaun

11:40: HORSFIELD, Sam, JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz, WINTHER, Jeff

11:50: FISHER, Ross, MIGLIOZZI, Guido, MORRISON, James

12:00: ARMITAGE, Marcus, GRACE, Branden, BROBERG, Kristoffer

12:10: DUBUISSON, Victor, SYME, Connor, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

12:20: WALLACE, Matt, BJØRN, Thomas, WILLETT, Danny

12:30: LEE, Min Woo, HERBERT, Lucas, FERGUSON, Ewen

12:40: RAHM, Jon, HOVLAND, Viktor, HATTON, Tyrrell

12:55: SCOTT, Adam, HØJGAARD, Nicolai, PIETERS, Thomas

13:05: MOLINARI, Francesco, MACINTYRE, Robert, DONALD, Luke

13:15: HØJGAARD, Rasmus, PEREZ, Victor, SMITH, Jordan

13:25: OLESEN, Thorbjørn, PEPPERELL, Eddie, DETRY, Thomas

13:35: ARNAUS, Adri, WESTWOOD, Lee, LI, Haotong

13:45: KIEFFER, Maximilian, STONE, Brandon, CROCKER, Sean

13:55: REED, Patrick, CAMPILLO, Jorge, HIGGO, Garrick

14:05: CATLIN, John, BLAND, Richard, VAN TONDER, Daniel

14:15: COETZEE, George, BERTASIO, Nino, LUITEN, Joost

14:25: HARDING, Justin, KINHULT, Marcus, WU, Ashun

14:35: ORMSBY, Wade, VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai, TARRIO, Santiago

14:45: FICHARDT, Darren, WHITNELL, Dale, GOUVEIA, Ricardo