Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm top a star-studded field at the headquarters for the DP World Tour

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 06 September 2022 16:33
Comments
(Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on.

With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week.

Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler.

The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014 in this part of the south of England.

Recommended

Here are the tee times and schedule for the first round at Wentworth on Thursday:

When is it and what time does it start?

The BMW PGA Championship starts on Thursday 8 September and finishes on Sunday 11 September.

Play begins on Thursday and Friday at 6:40am BST.

How to watch on TV and online via live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Coverage will begin fro 9am on Sky Sports Golf.

BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

All times BST

06:40: PAVON, Matthieu, LAGERGREN, Joakim, PULKKANEN, Tapio

06:50: KAWAMURA, Masahiro, JORDAN, Matthew, GUERRIER, Julien

07:00: SHARMA, Shubhankar, KARLBERG, Rikard, DRYSDALE, David

07:10: LACROIX, Frederic, JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh, BEKKER, Oliver

07:20: HUTCHEON, Greig, HORSEY, David, JAMIESON, Scott

07:30: ANCER, Abraham, HEND, Scott, SODERBERG, Sebastian

07:40: ANTCLIFF, Maverick, DONALDSON, Jamie, SOUTHGATE, Matthew

07:50: ROZNER, Antoine, MCDOWELL, Graeme, VÄLIMÄKI, Sami

08:00: ELVIRA, Nacho, VEERMAN, Johannes, BROWN, Steven

08:10: LAWRENCE, Thriston, RAMSAY, Richie, LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

08:20: CABRERA BELLO, Rafa, BURMESTER, Dean, FOX, Ryan

08:30: FITZPATRICK, Matt, MCILROY, Rory, HORSCHEL, Billy

08:45: LOWRY, Shane, ROSE, Justin, FLEETWOOD, Tommy

08:55: MERONK, Adrian, MOLINARI, Edoardo, LONG, Hurly

09:05: KITAYAMA, Kurt, JIMÉNEZ, Miguel Ángel, WILSON, Oliver

09:15: COLSAERTS, Nicolas, BJÖRK, Alexander, GALLACHER, Stephen

09:25: GARCIA, Sergio, SAMOOJA, Kalle, PAVAN, Andrea

09:35: GAVINS, Daniel, WIESBERGER, Bernd, FORREST, Grant

09:45: WOOD, Chris, CALDWELL, Jonathan, KORHONEN, Mikko

09:55: RAI, Aaron, POULTER, Ian, SCRIVENER, Jason

10:05: HANSEN, Joachim B., SHINKWIN, Callum, GOOCH, Talor

10:15: BESSELING, Wil, SENIOR, Jack, SCHMID, Matti

10:25: OTAEGUI, Adrian, PAISLEY, Chris, SINGH BRAR, Jack

10:35: BRUN, Julien, VAN DRIEL, Darius, LAW, David

10:50: CAÑIZARES, Alejandro, WARREN, Marc, GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, Sebastian

11:00: LAPORTA, Francesco, LANGASQUE, Romain, WALTERS, Justin

11:10: BJERREGAARD, Lucas, ZANOTTI, Fabrizio, SULLIVAN, Andy

11:20: CANTER, Laurie, APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech, STERNE, Richard

11:30: JAIDEE, Thongchai, KJELDSEN, Søren, NORRIS, Shaun

11:40: HORSFIELD, Sam, JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz, WINTHER, Jeff

11:50: FISHER, Ross, MIGLIOZZI, Guido, MORRISON, James

12:00: ARMITAGE, Marcus, GRACE, Branden, BROBERG, Kristoffer

12:10: DUBUISSON, Victor, SYME, Connor, HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

12:20: WALLACE, Matt, BJØRN, Thomas, WILLETT, Danny

12:30: LEE, Min Woo, HERBERT, Lucas, FERGUSON, Ewen

12:40: RAHM, Jon, HOVLAND, Viktor, HATTON, Tyrrell

12:55: SCOTT, Adam, HØJGAARD, Nicolai, PIETERS, Thomas

13:05: MOLINARI, Francesco, MACINTYRE, Robert, DONALD, Luke

13:15: HØJGAARD, Rasmus, PEREZ, Victor, SMITH, Jordan

13:25: OLESEN, Thorbjørn, PEPPERELL, Eddie, DETRY, Thomas

13:35: ARNAUS, Adri, WESTWOOD, Lee, LI, Haotong

13:45: KIEFFER, Maximilian, STONE, Brandon, CROCKER, Sean

13:55: REED, Patrick, CAMPILLO, Jorge, HIGGO, Garrick

14:05: CATLIN, John, BLAND, Richard, VAN TONDER, Daniel

14:15: COETZEE, George, BERTASIO, Nino, LUITEN, Joost

14:25: HARDING, Justin, KINHULT, Marcus, WU, Ashun

Recommended

14:35: ORMSBY, Wade, VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai, TARRIO, Santiago

14:45: FICHARDT, Darren, WHITNELL, Dale, GOUVEIA, Ricardo

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in