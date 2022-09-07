Jump to content
Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

Horschel believes members of the LIV Golf tour are ‘hypocritical’ in chasing ranking points at Wentworth this week

Phil Casey
Wednesday 07 September 2022 09:54
Comments
<p>Gooch is playing at Wentworth this week </p>

Gooch is playing at Wentworth this week

(Getty Images)

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.

Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.

“I honestly don’t think that the American guys who haven’t supported the Tour should be here,” Horschel said. “Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

“You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it (on LIV Golf). It’s hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf.”

Recommended

In response, Gooch pointed out on social media that Horschel had only played six regular DP World Tour events himself, starting with the BMW PGA Championship in 2019.

“He supports what’s best for his career. Like all of us do,” Gooch wrote on Twitter.

In response to being asked if Jon Rahm was correct that he was only at Wentworth to try to earn world ranking points, Gooch replied: “World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.

“Name a top 50 player in history who hasn’t chased world ranking points...”

