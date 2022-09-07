Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues
Horschel believes members of the LIV Golf tour are ‘hypocritical’ in chasing ranking points at Wentworth this week
Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.
DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.
Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.
“I honestly don’t think that the American guys who haven’t supported the Tour should be here,” Horschel said. “Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?
“You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it (on LIV Golf). It’s hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf.”
In response, Gooch pointed out on social media that Horschel had only played six regular DP World Tour events himself, starting with the BMW PGA Championship in 2019.
“He supports what’s best for his career. Like all of us do,” Gooch wrote on Twitter.
In response to being asked if Jon Rahm was correct that he was only at Wentworth to try to earn world ranking points, Gooch replied: “World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.
“Name a top 50 player in history who hasn’t chased world ranking points...”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies