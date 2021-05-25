Bryson DeChambeau responds to viral Brooks Koepka video

Bryson DeChambeau has laughed off Brooks Koepka’s eye-rolling reaction to his presence during a post-round interview at last week’s PGA Championship.

Viral footage of Koepka, who finished as the runner-up to Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, spread of the four-time major winner being interviewed by Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis.

Koepka appeared distracted during the interview and rolled his eyes back before losing his train of thought.

He had bemoaned the difficulty in putting on the Ocean Course and then described what the US Open champion muttered while walking past him as “bulls***”.

But now DeChambeau has reacted to the footage, posting a comment under the video on Instagram account golfersdoingthings: “You know you can fix spike marks now”.

There has long since been a mutual dislike between the pair, with DeChambeau taking aim at Koepka’s physique from his photoshoot for ESPN’s Body Issue.

Koepka then swiped back at DeChambeau by laughing off his lack of abs and emphasising his four major wins following a stunning first round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, finishing six shots better than DeChambeau for the day.

Koepka also previously criticised DeChambeau for his slow play on Golf Monthly’s Clubhouse podcast.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said. “It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long.

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.

“Obviously if you’re the first guy you might take ten extra seconds, but it doesn’t take that long to hit the ball, especially if it’s not blowing 30. If it’s blowing 30 I understand taking a minute and taking some extra time with some gusts, you know changing just slightly, I get that but if it’s a calm day there’s no excuse.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

DeChambeau has since lifted his maiden major title, last year’s US Open title, with the pair likely to be on Steve Stricker’s US team for this year’s Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits.