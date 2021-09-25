Bryson DeChambeau rewarded for 417-yard drive in afternoon fourballs

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau put his skills to good effect with a monstrous 417-yard drive in the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

The American, who has been practising for a long drive competition after the event, has spoken this week about wanting to achieve a 200mph ball speed while out on the course.

He had targeted the dog-leg, 581-yard par-five at Whistling Straits as a hole he could capitalise on and with his playing partners taking the intended route left of the water DeChambeau took dead aim at the flag from the tee box.

The 2020 US Open champion opted for a direct line to the green, driving over the heads of the assembled gallery, and landed his shot just 72 yards from the pin and from there he he flipped a wedge to four feet and made eagle.

“I knew if it was a little downwind I could take a unique line and I luckily was able to have that wind today,” said DeChambeau.

“It was 20mph-plus and I said to myself ‘All right, I have to aim at the green’. So I did. I just aimed at the green and ‘bombs away’.

“I had close to 200mph ball speed warming up on the range, which is nice to see.

“My body is finally starting to get comfortable and heal from all the speed training stuff.

“I felt good going out there today, almost too good where it was a little loose. I got a little more into my comfort zone after five and made eagle after that.

“I didn’t want to make par, because if I did, I would be walking home.”