Cameron Smith labels lack of rankings points for LIV Golf rebels ‘unfair’

The Open champion Cameron Smith has criticised the decision not to award LIV Golf series events any ranking points.

Smith, who is the world No 2, secured an exemption into golf’s four majors last month when he clinched a one-shot victory at St Andrews.

Last week, his move to LIV Golf was announced.

The sequence of events means that Smith will be able to play in the majors until 2027, but beyond that his ability to qualify for them remains unclear as he can no longer accumulate ranking points.

And the 29-year-old Australian hopes organisers change the rules for all LIV Golf players so they can continue to qualify for the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

Speaking about the decision not to hand out ranking points for LIV events, Smith said: “It’s really a shame that we are not getting world ranking points out here.

“To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get world ranking points, is perhaps a little bit unfair. It’s still super competitive out here. I just really think it’s a little bit unfair.”

He continued: “I hope that these world ranking points will sort themselves out before my exemption is up.

“To the fans of major championship golf, it may be a little bit unfair on them. I think majors is about having the best guys in the best field on the best golf courses. Hopefully we can sort that out.”

The lure of the LIV Golf events comes down to the huge financial incentive for players to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed series.

But Smith has no regrets about joining the new golf movement.

“This is a new kind of chapter in my life. I think this is the future of golf. I love how it is out here,” he said.

“It’s a little bit more laid-back on the range, the music playing. I love that stuff. I play with music at home, and yeah, I just can’t wait to be a part of this.”