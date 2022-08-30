Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Smith has been confirmed as LIV Golf’s latest headline signing after six new players were announced for this week’s event in Boston.

The world No 2, who has long been rumoured to be joining the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, led by compatriot Greg Norman, won The Open in St Andrews this summer with a stunning display to fend off Rory McIlroy.

The 29-year-old, who has become the highest ranked player to defect from the PGA Tour, will be joined by fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri.

The announcement comes ahead of the fourth of eight Invitational Series events, starting on Friday at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Massachusetts.

LIV Golf returns after a month since former Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson’s win at Trump National.

Smith and Niemann are automatic qualifiers for the International Team at this year’s Presidents Cup.

But the pair will now vacate their spots and will soon be suspended from the PGA Tour.

Both Smith and Niemann played in the season finale Tour Championship to conclude the FedEx Cup last week, finishing 20th and tied-11th.

More to follow...