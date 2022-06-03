Cameron Smith shares six-way lead in Ohio as Rory McIlroy hits two-under opening round

The Australian finshed T13 at the PGA Championship last week

Sports Staff
Friday 03 June 2022 09:47
(Getty Images)

World number three Cameron Smith features among a six-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Australian split seven birdies with two bogeys en route to a score of five-under 67, which he shares with Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, South Korea’s KH Lee and the American trio of Cameron Young, Luke List and Davis Riley.

The opening round at Muirfield Village Golf Club was a fruitful one for the players, with just two strokes separating the top 20 players.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry rebounded from a slow start with four birdies on the back nine to sit among the logjam on 69.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Luke Donald battled through some inconsistency to finish their opening rounds on two-under par.

Earlier, Japan’s 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the tournament for the use of a non-conforming club.

Reuters

