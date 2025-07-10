Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship mid-round after ‘collapsing on tee’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charley Hull has been forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship due to illness after the English golfer reportedly collapsed on the tee.

Hull was one-under-par through 12 holes in France at the time of her withdrawal having begun on the 10th hole at the penultimate women’s major of the year.

The Golf Channel reported that Hull collapsed on the fourth tee box and received medical treatment, with the group behind her allowed to play through.

Hull then fell to the floor again after striking her tee shot as her exit from the tournament was confirmed amid reports that she had been struggling with a virus.

Currently ranked 19th in the world, the Englishwoman has featured regularly in the top five at majors over the last decade but is still chasing her first victory.

Her playing partners, world No 4 Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu, completed the opening round as a two-ball, with the former signing for a one-over 72 and the latter eight-over following a round of 79.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, is among the early leaders at -6 in France, while England’s Lottie Woad has made a solid start - the amateur sits at -3 after winning the Irish Open last weekend.