Chris Gotterup might be the hottest player in golf right now after surging to a second win in three weeks on the PGA Tour after a playoff triumph at the Phoenix Open.

The American shot 7-under 64 and then made birdie on the first hole of a playoff, fending off Hideki Matsuyama, with the Japanese pulling his tee shot into the water.

Matsuyama had a one-shot lead entering the final day, and history suggested he would get the job done, having converted each of his five previous 54-hole leads into wins.

But Gotterup, who impressed last year with a win at the Scottish Open, added another fine win at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, replicating compatriot Patrick Reed’s two wins in three over on the DP World Tour.

The two-time Phoenix Open champion nearly hit his tee shot in the water left of the reachable par-4 17th and pulled his drive on 18 left into the church pew bunkers — his 11th missed fairway of the day. Matsuyama hit his second shot into the face of the bunker and couldn't get up-and-down from 43 yards to send the tournament to a playoff. He shot 68 to match Gotterup at 16-under 268.

Gotterup, winner of the season-opening Sony Open, closed with five birdies on his final six holes and stayed loose by hitting balls off the first tee before uncorking a massive drive on 18 in the playoff.

Matsuyama yanked his tee shot even further left than he did in regulation, caroming it off the bank of the lake into the water. He hit his third shot to onto the green after a drop, but Gotterup left no doubt by sinking his birdie putt for his fourth career PGA Tour win — second in three starts this season.

open image in gallery Chris Gotterup, right, shakes hands with Hideki Matsuyama ( AP )

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler went from being in danger of the missing the cut with a shaky first round to turning heads as his name moved toward the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Phoenix Open champion had a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to pull within a shot, but couldn't take advantage of a massive drive on 18. He closed with a 64 to finish in a five-way tie for third at 15 under.

Matsuyama won consecutive Phoenix Opens in 2016 and 2017, rallying both times.

The Japanese star started the final round with a one-shot lead over four players with several others still in the hunt — led by Scheffler.

The world No. 1 opened the sport's rowdiest tournament with a 73, then shot 65 in the second round to extend the PGA Tour's longest active cuts streak to 66.

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green ( Getty Images )

Scheffler was seven behind after the second round, trimmed it to five after the third and started inching up the leaderboard unday.

Scheffler had three birdies on the front nine and a run of three straight on the back — highlighted by a 72-foot putt from the fringe on 14 — pulled him within one of the lead. A two-putt for birdie from 63 feet on 17 to got Scheffler back within one, but he missed a 24-foot birdie putt on 18 to see his charge fall short.

