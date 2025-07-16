‘Proud’ Darren Clarke says Rory McIlroy will receive ‘unbelievable’ reception at Royal Portrush

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Open champion and Ryder Cup star, Darren Clarke, says he’s as proud of what Rory McIlroy has achieved in golf as if one of his sons had done the same.

The pair first met on Rory’s 10th birthday in 1999, Clarke very much an established name at the time and McIlroy starstruck. Since then, that young Northern Irishman has gone on to eclipse his role model, in terms of on course achievements and completed the Grand Slam of golf with his US Masters victory in April.

“I watched every shot,” Clarke told the Guardian. “I couldn’t take my eyes off it. Rory winning there was almost like watching my two boys, Tyrone and Conor, win. I was that emotional.

“I have known Rory for so long, I know his talent and his journey. To get over the line and do it, in true Rory fashion keeping us on the edge of our seats until the very end. It was destiny for Rory to join that exalted company.

“I was very proud just watching it. If I gave a 0.0001% help in his journey then brilliant but it was more pride, knowing him as I do. It isn’t often you will watch something and feel like you are watching your own two boys play.”

Clarke recalls both the first meeting between the pair and all the hype around the young player at the time but says he doesn’t want to claim any glory on the back of his friend’s achievements.

“I am not saying this to be all ‘I told you so’ but you could see back then how good he was, how much potential he had,” said the 56-year-old.

“Now, potential and turning into the player that he has become are two different things but the talent he showed even from that age was just incredible. He was gifted, totally gifted.”

McIlroy’s form took a well documented dip after that Masters triumph, the nature of which must have been an incredibly draining experience, both physically and mentally.

open image in gallery McIlroy and Clarke played a practice round together ahead of the first round at The Open this Thursday ( Getty Images )

Having lifted his sole major, the Claret Jug, 14 years ago, Clarke will have some appreciation for how that might feel but he admits: “I’m not in any shape or form comparing what I did with Rory but when you search and go for so long trying to achieve your goals, sometimes it is hard to have a reset afterwards.

“He has achieved what only five other people in the history of our game have, so it’s no wonder there is a reset for him. The reception he will get at Portrush will be unbelievable.”

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 3.10pm on Thursday in search of a sixth major title and a second Open win, having succeeded in 2014 at Hoylake. He’ll be partnered by Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas.