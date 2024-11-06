Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rory McIlroy believes Donald Trump becoming US president for the second time could help “clear the way” for a peace deal in golf’s civil war.

The four-time major winner also said the potential involvement of Elon Musk, a supporter of Trump and the owner of social media platform X, could speed up the process.

Talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf, have been ongoing since the signing of a framework agreement in June 2023.

McIlroy said in September that a 50-50 split between players on both sides and the US Department of Justice represented the biggest obstacles to a deal, with the DOJ having already forced a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement.

However, the incoming president will be able to influence the priorities of the DOJ and Trump has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf, with several of their 54-hole events being staged at Trump-owned courses.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, McIlroy was asked if he would be surprised if a deal had already been completed, as was reported in a national newspaper at the weekend.

“It’s the first that I’ve heard of it,” McIlroy said of the alleged deal. “I know Jay [Monahan] was in Saudi Arabia last week at the FII and was having some meetings. I think I would’ve heard if there was.

“He’s briefing the transaction committee tonight, so maybe some news comes out of that. But as far as I’m aware, I haven’t heard a thing.”

But McIlroy does think that Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris sets things up for a deal to be agreed.

“Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit,” McIlroy added. “So we’ll see.”

McIlroy also agreed with the suggestion that the DOJ being more amenable to a deal would be “a huge moment” and was asked in a separate interview about Trump’s claim that he could secure a deal in 15 minutes.

“He might be able to,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

“Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?

“But I think as the President of the United States again, he’s probably got bigger things to focus on than golf.”