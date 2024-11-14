DP World Tour Championship betting tips

Rory McIlroy’s sixth Race to Dubai title is in the palm of his hands heading into the DP World Tour Championship on Thursday.

Only Thriston Lawrence can stop the Northern Irishman’s third triumph in a row with victory at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, and even then, McIlroy would need to finish tied 11th or lower for the 1,785-point gap to be closed.

It’s not an impossible task, but McIlroy’s consistency throughout the European tour puts him in good stead to match the six Race to Dubai wins posted by the legendary Seve Ballesteros.

His likely victory will close the curtain on a dramatic 2024 season in which he came so close to winning his fifth Major at June’s US Open. McIlroy dropped a two-shot lead heading into the final three rounds, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to pull the trophy from his grasp on a day that still proves painful.

Proceedings should be far less chaotic for the 35-year-old on the Earth Course, with McIlroy entering as the only course winner in the 50-strong field.

DP World Tour Championship betting tips: Rory to make a strong start

While the spectre of that missed major win hangs over McIlroy, he has put together a solid season of which he can be proud. Alongside his likely Race to Dubai crown, a total of 11 top five finishes is nothing to scoff at.

His tied-third finish at last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship removed a decent amount of pressure from this meet.

McIlroy pushed hard to catch Paul Waring at Yas Links and can take confidence from a much-improved result after finishing tied 25th at St Andrews last month. That was his worst finish of this DP World Tour run and the only result from all of his placings that would see him drop to second if Lawrence can take the win in Dubai.

Betting sites indicate there is a good chance McIlroy wins the tournament en route to securing the overall title.

His experience on the course should be taken into account and punters who are keen on him putting together a comfortable performance may wish to back McIlroy to dominate right from the off and end any notion of him failing to close out the crown.

DP World Tour Championship prediction 1: Rory McIlroy first round leader - 9/1 bet365

DP World Tour Championship betting tips: Lawrence goes for broke

Now, for those who like to back a player who simply must win, golf betting sites are offering intriguing odds on Lawrence to do the business. Of course, victory in Dubai doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll usurp McIlroy for the overall crown as long as the Northern Irishman finishes in the top 10, but Lawrence has the ability to at least push the likely champion all the way.

Lawrence has very much been the ‘nearly man’ this season. He has racked up five second-place finishes and has been so close to adding to his previous two wins on the DP World Tour from the last two years.

The absence of some big names will give him a little extra zest heading into this event with defending champion Nicolai Hojgaard failing to qualify and Jon Rahm deciding not to play.

He will have to perform close to perfectly to make a late push for the prize, and if he starts well, McIlroy doubters will be out in force.

It’s one of those situations where the chaser needs to set the tone; if Lawrence doesn’t, McIlroy should comfortably see him off without nerves getting to him. You wonder, just a little bit, whether Lawrence can apply the pressure and put doubt in McIlroy’s mind after his recent failure to capitalise on a great lead in the major.

Odds of 25/1 are available for Lawrence to close out his season with a win at the DP World Tour Championship, although there is a safer option of an each-way bet with betting apps providing a payout at 1/5 of the outright price should he place in the top six.

DP World Tour Championship prediction 2: Thriston Lawrence tournament winner - 25/1 William Hill

