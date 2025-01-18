Fortune favours Ewen Ferguson as Scot surges into Dubai Desert Classic lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson leads the Dubai Desert Classic at the halfway stage after sinking a fortunate eagle on the 18th hole.

Ferguson admitted he had "a little bit of luck" after his shot struck the Emirates Golf Club's grandstand and bounced back on to the green to land five feet from the hole.

The 28-year-old Glaswegian holed his putt for a seven-under 65 to go 12-under, one shot ahead of second-placed Daniel Hillier after the New Zealander also eagled the last for a round of 65.

Ferguson told BBC Sport: "I knew that the last couple of holes, you could take advantage of them.

"On 18, obviously a little bit of luck there. I felt I would've made birdie anyway but eagle's just even better."

Tyrrell Hatton hit eight birdies in his 65 and is tied on eight-under alongside Laurie Canter, Shaun Norris and Jason Scrivener.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, chasing a third straight win at Emirates Golf Club, is tied with 10 other players on three-under after following up his opening round of 70 with a 71.

Tommy Fleetwood shot a 68 and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin 69 to sit in a group on five-under and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is one shot further back after a round of 69.

Jon Rahm will not be appearing over the weekend, though, as the LIV Golfer missed the cut after a disastrous second round. The two-time major champion had two double bogeys in a five-over 77 that saw him finish on two over par, two shots above the cut line at the prestigious DP World Tour event.

PA