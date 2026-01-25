Patrick Reed dominates Dubai Desert Classic to secure significant win
Reed finished four shots clear of the field as fellow LIV golfer David Puig faded from contention
Patrick Reed kept his cool to complete a comfortable four-shot victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The American showed his class around Emirates Golf Club to lead after 36 and 54 holes, taking a four-shot advantage at 14 under into Sunday's final round.
A conservative front nine saw him card eight pars and a bogey as David Puig halved the deficit thanks to birdies at the eighth and ninth.
Reed finally found his first birdie at the 10th, but playing partner Puig rolled in his third in a row at the same hole to remain a threat.
However, Reed regained his four-shot lead when he birdied the 13th and his Spanish playing partner bogeyed the same hole.
He parred his way home for a 14 under total for the tournament, four ahead of Andy Sullivan as he became the sixth American winner of the Dallah trophy.
"It hasn't fully set it in yet. Today was a lot harder than expected, I knew it was going to be," Reed said.
"I just couldn't get anything going on the front nine. I think I learned a lot about the round today.
"Instead of keeping my foot on the gas early, I tried to protect that four-shot lead and then David goes and birdied eight and nine, and shut it down to two.
"Kess (Kessler Karain, caddie) was like 'it's a dogfight, now let's get going and shoot under par on the back nine and no-one will beat you'.
"We were able to get that birdie there on 13 to get to one under and he (Puig) gave me a gift there by bogeying, from there on it was hit fairways, hit greens and make no mistakes."
Sullivan fought back from four bogeys on his front nine for a one-under 71 to sit in solo second at 10 under, with Frenchman Julien Guerrier finishing one shot further back in third.
Puig, like Reed a LIV golfer, was handed a two-shot penalty for grounding his club in the bunker at the last for a share of seventh at seven under.
Rory McIlory and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton finished 12 shots adrift at two under.
