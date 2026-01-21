Rory McIlroy challenges Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to pay up millions in fines to play Ryder Cup
The Masters champion insists his teammates from Bethpage Black should pay the DP World Tour fines to back up Europe’s stance over the biennial match against the United States
Rory McIlroy has challenged his Europe teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to pay up their fines worth millions of pounds to make them eligible to play in the Ryder Cup.
The pair, who both play for Legion XIII on the LIV Golf tour, switched to the rebel league, with tournaments conflicting with the DP World Tour events, prompting huge fines, with Rahm’s total in the region of €3m (£2.6m).
Both players, who remain members of the European circuit, launched appeals in 2024, though the case is yet to be heard, with their participation at the 2027 Ryder Cup now in doubt.
“Absolutely [it would be easier if they just paid their fines],” McIlroy said ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic. “My thing, look, this is my opinion. We went really hard on the Americans last year about wanting to be paid to play in the Ryder Cup.
“We all sat up there and said, we would pay to play in the Ryder Cup. There are two guys that can prove it.”
McIlroy insisted the DP World Tour is merely “upholding” its own rules regarding players defecting to another league.
“I think any organisation or any members’ organisation like this has a right to uphold its rules and regulations,” McIlroy added. “What the DP World Tour are doing is upholding their rules and regulations.
“We, as members, sign a document at the start of every year, which has you agree to these rules and regulations. The people that made the option to go to LIV knew what they were. So I don’t see what’s wrong with that.”
Rahm recently revealed that his own fine total is approaching $3m (£2.6m), telling the Subpar Podcast: “I don’t believe this is my last Ryder Cup,” the Spaniard told. I don’t agree with the fines. I don’t know the exact number, I know it’s between €1m and €1.5m, I think, for each year, let’s says €1.5m for each year, so €3m.”
Rahm admitted he would be willing to negotiate a reduced amount to settle with the DP World Tour and make himself eligible for Adare Manor next year.
“Yes,” the two-time major champion said when asked if he would pay just €1m to end the standoff. “But I don't think they're going to do that.
McIlroy will play alongside Hatton throughout the first two rounds, but appeared to play down any potential awkwardness on the course from the Northern Irishman’s comments.
“I don’t have anything to add,” Hatton said. “I have always been extremely proud to be a member of the DP World Tour. It is pretty hard to make Ryder Cup teams and I have been fortunate to play in the last four. Hopefully I will be able to play more in the future, hopefully the only thing that stops me is age and younger talent taking my spot.
“I don’t have an update to give. It’s still with legal teams and there are guys that are still in conversations working it all out. So I haven’t put any more thought into that. I don’t really know what’s happening. I’m just here to play golf, as always.”
