Gary Player issues statement after saying Ryder Cup should be ‘scrapped’

Nine-time major winner Gary Player has urged golfers and fans to “work together to make the Ryder Cup’s future shine bright” as he explained recent comments that suggested he wanted to see the competition abolished.

Player, 90, had previously criticised the behaviour of members of the crowd during this year’s Ryder Cup, explaining that he “sat there and cringed” while watching and that “everybody is drinking”, suggesting that the drinking is “the reason why the Ryder Cup should be scrapped”.

However, the South African has explained that he wants to see the Ryder Cup continue, going as far as to say that he wants to produce a course that could qualify as a venue for the competition as part of a current design project.

“It has been brought to my attention that recent media reports have stated that I wish to see an end to the Ryder Cup competition – nothing could be further from the truth,” wrote Player in a statement on X.

“I hold its organisers, the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup Europe, in the highest regard.

“Obviously, with my South African roots, I never played in the Ryder Cup. But throughout my career, I have loved competing in the match play format. Being captain of the International Presidents Cup team was one of the great honours of my career.

“My comments about the Ryder Cup were intended to be a warning that this great tournament is at risk of coming to an end if the recent behaviour in New York is allowed to continue, or even worse, escalate further at future events.”

Members of Team Europe were subject to abuse throughout the tournament at Bethpage Black this year, with some incidences – including abuse directed towards Rory McIlroy and his wife – sparking widespread criticism at the time.

USA captain Keegan Bradley did not go as far as to condemn the home support, and while McIlroy later called it “a tough week”, he did claim that it helped galvanise his team’s effort in their eventual 15-13 win, saying the atmosphere “made us better as a team”.

Player’s statement added that the abuse, rather than the tournament itself, was what he was warning about with his earlier comments, adding that he wants “nothing more than that the Ryder Cup continues in perpetuity”.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy celebrated a memorable win for Europe in New York ( PA Wire )

“I love the Ryder Cup format as do millions of golf fans all over the globe. I want to see this great team competition continue to grow in a manner that allows it to meet the changing commercial needs of its sponsors and partners. But I desperately want this growth not to be at the expense of the dignity and respect which golfers and golf supporters have historically shown to one another.

“There were thousands of workers and supporters at Bethpage Black who behaved in the manner of how golf tournaments should be characterised. From the players to the fans, let’s work together to make the Ryder Cup’s future shine bright,” he added.

Player also confirmed that he is assisting in the design of a golf course at Luton Hoo – a resort near the town of Luton – with the aim of “producing a course that will meet all the criteria for a future Ryder Cup venue”, with the competition organisers currently searching for a suitable venue for the 2035 edition.