In Gee Chun produces record-breaking opening round at Women’s PGA Championship
Her nine birdies and one bogey set a new best mark for the recently remodelled Blue Course in Bethesda, where Rory McIlroy won the US Open by eight shots in 2011
Two-time major winner In Gee Chun equalled the lowest opening round in Women’s PGA Championship history and also set the new course record at Congressional Country Club with a brilliant 64.
The 27-year-old posted the early lead at eight-under-par with a round which has only been achieved three previous times in the tournament, the last occasion in 2006.
Her nine birdies and one bogey set a new best mark for the recently remodelled Blue Course in Bethesda, where Rory McIlroy won the US Open by eight shots in 2011.
“I feel so good because I always think when my name is going with something, then I feel very honoured and it makes me keep going to play golf,” said In Gee.
The 27-year-old said she knew what to expect from the course.
“I played this course one month ago and I got a feeling that this course was going to play really hard and then the greens (were going to be) really firm,” she said in a televised interview. “So I changed a little bit of my club setting before I came here.”
The South Korean’s nearest challengers, compatriot Hye-Jin Choi and Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand, are five shots back on three under.
PA
