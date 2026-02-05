Jon Rahm hits out LIV Golf world ranking points call: ‘Doesn’t seem fair’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Rahm has lamented the restrictions put on LIV Golf as unfair after the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) awarded the tour world ranking points five years after its establishment.

The OWGR approved LIV’s submission for ranking points with some conditions due to the less than traditional nature of the breakaway tour, including the lower competitive fields, and awarded LIV players world ranking points if they finish in the top 10.

The Saudi Arabia-backed league called the decision a “long overdue moment of recognition” but revealed its disappointment at the limits placed on them from the OWGR, demanding a more “transparent” and “equal” system which does “reflect performance over affiliation”.

And while Rahm admitted his delight “that we’re being recognised in a way”, he hit out at the harsher treatment given to LIV golfers.

“I don't like how we're not being treated the same as every other tour,” he said at LIV Golf’s season opener in Riyadh.

"It seems like the rules that have been in place don't really apply to us, with only 10 of us getting points.

"It doesn't seem fair. The small fields out there throughout the course of the year, their players get full points."

The Spaniard, a two-time major winner, still believes there is “work to be done” as he highlighted the pitfalls of the restrictions.

Jon Rahm feels the restrictions surround world ranking points 'doesn't seem fair' ( Getty Images )

"While it's good for some people, it could cause some players to actually lose world ranking points instead of gaining them because finishing 11th is basically a missed cut, and we're already adding to the divisor,” Rahm added.

"But I'm thankful that LIV Golf got their foot in the door, and there's a possibility for us to walk in the room and be recognised as a tour, as we should be."

The significance of LIV obtaining OWGR points is because they are important to players aiming to qualify for the annual four majors. The rankings are worked out via a two-year rolling system with more weight given to the most recent results.