Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just Stop Oil protesters set off an orange flare next to the 17th green at the British Open on Friday before being driven off the course by the police in a golf buggy.

American golfer Billy Horschel helped to hand over one protester to police after orange powder was seen near the edge of the green just short of the putting surface.

Despite the disturbance, the second-round play continued without any delay.

The environmental group have targeted a number of high-profile sporting events this summer, including the second Ashes Test at Lords - where England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow physically manhandled one pitch invader to the boundary - and Wimbledon, where three people ran onto the court throwing orange paper and jigsaw pieces.

(PA)

Open organisers were prepared for a protest and stressed they had put in extra security precautions.

They did advise players not to engage with anyone who entered the course but Horschel decided against that.

Billy Horschel helped hand over a protester to the police (PA)

This week the R&A revealed it had received a credible threat regarding Just Stop Oil protesters targeting last year’s Open at St Andrews but any action failed to materialise after security was stepped up.

Greenkeeping staff were dispatched to the hole and removed the powdered paint with leaf-blowers.