Justin Rose said he was beaten by a “cold competitor” in Xander Schauffele as his bid to end England’s wait for first Open champion since 1992 slipped away at Troon.

Rose led early in the final round after starting the day a shot behind overnight leader Billy Horschel, but Schauffele shot a flawless 65 to lift the Claret Jug.

The American finished two shots clear of his playing partner Rose, who had a clear view of his stunning performance over the back nine.

The 43-year-old admitted he had chances, however, after dropping his first shot of the day at the 12th and then watching birdie putts slip by at 13 and 14.

That was where Schauffele put his foot down, as the PGA Championship winner surged clear with birdies at 11, 13 and 14 to take charge of the leaderboard.

Rose, who shot a 68, reflected that he was happy with his efforts as he matched his best finish at the Open with a share of second place along with Horschel.

"Obviously I tried to enjoy the walk down 18 with [caddie] Fooch because we did an incredible job out there,” Rose told Sky Sports afterwards.

"I felt like we played unbelievable golf. But Xander, every credit to him... he made it look so easy on the back nine.

"He’s a cold, cold competitor, but I couldn’t be more proud of myself to be honest with the way I competed today.

“There was just one little spell in the round where there were putts on 12, 13 and 14 that didn’t drop and that’s where the momentum shifted to Xander.

“That putt on 18, to finish strong, I knew it was for second place and I think I at least deserved that for the week.

“It’s ok to be beaten by someone who shoots 31 on the back nine but I gave that everything.”

Schauffele won his first major title at the PGA Championship in Valhalla in May and the American said the experience helped him as he closed out victory on the Ayrshire links.

“It means a lot. It’s something all of us play for, and it really is a dream come true to be holding this. It hasn’t sunk in yet, my brain is still grinding trying to get through the holes. I can’t wait to sit back and have a moment with the Claret Jug.

“I thought [the PGA Championship win] would help me, and it actually did. I had this sense of calm that I didn’t have at the PGA. For some reason, I felt calm and collected. My caddy said he was about to puke on the 18th tee! I just kept moving along.”