DP World Tour suspends and fines players joining LIV Golf

The DP World Tour has revealed players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series have been fined and will be suspended from upcoming events. £100,000.

Players who played the first event of the rebel tour at Centurion Club without an official DP World Tour release have been hit with £100,000 fines.

They have also been suspended from playing the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17).

Chief Executive Keith Pelley accused those who have joined LIV Golf of “undermining” the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, while underlining the “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour, which has already banned players who played in St Albans.

Pelley added that DP World Tour players felt “disheartened” and “disrespected” by those who played the opening LIV Golf event.

Those who played and are European Tour members include Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, while Patrick Reed, who has signed up for the second event in Portland next week, is an honorary lifetime member.

CEO of the DP World Tour Keith Pelley (Getty Images)

While Pelley also revealed there is no mention of the Ryder Cup in the initial sanctions due to qualification for the 2023 Ryder Cup yet to be announced.

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules,” said Pelley. “That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”