Liveupdated1656789527

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 3 scores as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz share lead

Follow all the action from the final day of the controversial Saudi-backed invitiational event

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 02 July 2022 20:18
Comments
Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson by one shot after first round at LIV Portland

Follow all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take a share of the lead into the final round of the second LIV Golf event.

Johnson carded eight birdies in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former world No 1 looks to snatch the eye-watering £3.25m top prize. Ortiz, one of the Saudi-backed breakaway’s newest recruits, shot a 69 to ensure he joined Johnson at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Their closest challenger comes in the form of Branden Grace, who is two shots back. Fellow South African Justin Harding starts one shot further adrift at five-under-par, while Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are still in with an outside chance as they start four shots off the lead.

One man certainly not poised to make a charge is Phil Mickelson, who has endured another torrid week after his calamitous performance at the US Open. The 52-year-old is six-over-par but will be back in action since LIV Golf events do not feature a cut. In the team event, 4 Aces GC, who are captained by Johnson, lead on -15. The all-South African Stingers GC team, who won at Centurion Club last month, start in second. Follow all the action below:

1656789527

LIV Golf Portland

If you missed yesterday’s action, you can catch up on the highlights below. Dustin Johnson was threatening to run away with it at one stage, with eight birdies propelling him to -10, but a late blip has left it very much an open race.

Tom Kershaw2 July 2022 20:18
1656789190

LIV Golf Portland

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of the LIV Golf event in Portland.

Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz share the lead at -8 ahead of the 9.15pm BST shotgun start at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Branden Grace is two shots back but Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed remain in outside contention at -4.

Tom Kershaw2 July 2022 20:13

