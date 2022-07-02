✕ Close Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson by one shot after first round at LIV Portland

Follow all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take a share of the lead into the final round of the second LIV Golf event.

Johnson carded eight birdies in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former world No 1 looks to snatch the eye-watering £3.25m top prize. Ortiz, one of the Saudi-backed breakaway’s newest recruits, shot a 69 to ensure he joined Johnson at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Their closest challenger comes in the form of Branden Grace, who is two shots back. Fellow South African Justin Harding starts one shot further adrift at five-under-par, while Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are still in with an outside chance as they start four shots off the lead.

One man certainly not poised to make a charge is Phil Mickelson, who has endured another torrid week after his calamitous performance at the US Open. The 52-year-old is six-over-par but will be back in action since LIV Golf events do not feature a cut. In the team event, 4 Aces GC, who are captained by Johnson, lead on -15. The all-South African Stingers GC team, who won at Centurion Club last month, start in second. Follow all the action below: