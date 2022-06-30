LIV Golf live stream: How to watch Day 1
Everything you need to know ahead of the second LIV Golf event
LIV Golf makes its first stop in the US in Portland, Oregon this week.
The controversial breakaway series has added more big names to its roster, with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
Charl Schwartzel claimed an eye-watering £3.85m cheque at the inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month and the lure of the Saudi-backed rebel series’ riches is proving hard to resist for players, despite the suspensions and fines being issued by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively.
A £20m prize pot will be available once again at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, where the format will continue to be a 54-hole shotgun start played across three days without a cut.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Portland event?
The 54-hole tournament will begin on Thursday 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, with the winning player and team decided on Saturday 2 July.
How can I watch it?
LIV Golf isn’t currently tied to a UK broadcaster, but coverage is being shown via a live stream on their official website, YouTube and Facebook pages, with the action expected to begin at around 8.15pm BST.
Who is in the field?
- Abraham Ancer – Mexico
- Richard Bland – England
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand
- Laurie Canter – England
- Eugenio Chacarra – Spain
- Bryson DeChambeau – USA
- Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa
- Sergio Garcia – Spain
- Talor Gooch – USA
- Branden Grace – South Africa
- Justin Harding – South Africa
- Sam Horsfield – England
- Yuki Inamori – Japan
- Dustin Johnson – USA
- Matt Jones – Australia
- Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand
- Martin Kaymer – Germany
- Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan
- Sihwan Kim – USA
- Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan
- Brooks Koepka – USA
- Chase Koepka – USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan
- Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland
- Phil Mickelson – USA
- Jediah Morgan – Australia
- Kevin Na – USA
- Shaun Norris – South Africa
- Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa
- Wade Ormsby – Australia
- Carlos Ortiz – Mexico
- Adrian Otaegui – Spain
- Pat Perez – USA
- Turk Pettit – USA
- James Piot – USA
- Ian Poulter – England
- Patrick Reed – USA
- Charl Schwartzel – South Africa
- Travis Smyth – Australia
- Ian Snyman – South Africa
- Hudson Swafford – USA
- Hideto Tanihara – Japan
- Peter Uihlein – USA
- Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe
- Matt Wolff – USA
- Lee Westwood – England
- Bernd Wiesberger – Austria
- Blade Windred – Australia
Who are the team captains?
- Louis Oosthuizen - Stinger GC
- Bryson DeChambeau - Crushers GC
- Lee Westwood - Majesticks GC
- Hideto Tinihara - Torque GC
- Dustin Johnson - 4 Aces GC
- Martin Kaymer - Cleeks GC
- Wade Ormsby - Punch GC
- Graeme McDowell - Niblicks GC
- Brooks Koepka - Smash GC
- Phil Mickelson - Hyflyers GC
- Sergio Garcia - Fireballs GC
- Kevin Na - Iron Heads GC
What is the prize money breakdown?
The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.
