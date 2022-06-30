LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau join rebel tour in Portland
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series
Golf’s newest and most controversial tour, the LIV Golf Series, hosts its second event in Portland, Oregon this week with the action kicking off tonight. The Saudi-backed venture has added more high-profile names to its roster, with America’s Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
The American PGA Tour and European DP World Tour have issued suspensions and fines respectively in a bid to halt the breakaway but players Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff have committed themselves to LIV Golf in the last week alone. Meanwhile Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, amongst others, have spoken publicly in favour of golf’s two main tours yet the field in Portland is set to be significantly stronger than at LIV Golf’s inaugural event in England last month.
South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel bagged the first winner’s cheque for £3.85m after triumphing at the Centurion Club and another eye-watering £20m prize pot will be on offer in Oregon with the lure of the Saudi-backed rebel series’ riches proving hard to resist for players. The full field of 48 players has been confirmed and the format will continue to be a 54-hole shotgun start played across three days with Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland hosting this week’s event.
Follow all the action from the second event of the controversial tour below:
What’s the controversy?
The Saudi-funded tour is on a collision course with the two main golfing Tours - the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - who suspended and fined players appearing in these rebel events, with a legal battle between the Tours and LIV Golf likely.
LIV chief executive Greg Norman has been criticised for heading up the breakaway circut, with its Saudi investors accused of “sportswashing” the country’s poor human rights record.
However, the Australian told Sky Sports: “We [LIV Golf] are independent. I do not answer to Saudi Arabia. I can categorically tell you, that’s not the case. I do not answer to MBS.”
LIV Golf live stream: How to watch Day 1
LIV Golf isn’t currently tied to a UK broadcaster, but coverage is being shown via a live stream on their official website, YouTube and Facebook pages, with the action expected to begin at around 9.15pm BST.
What are the teams and who are the captains?
As well as featuring individual winners, each LIV Golf event will have a team component. The 48-player field is split up into 12 teams of four.
Over the course of the three game days a combined score from the lowest team members is totalled to give an overall leader.
The Stingers GC won the team event in London and will be looking to triumph again in the US this week. Here are the captains and which team they’re in charge of:
- Louis Oosthuizen - Stinger GC
- Bryson DeChambeau - Crushers GC
- Lee Westwood - Majesticks GC
- Hideto Tinihara - Torque GC
- Dustin Johnson - 4 Aces GC
- Martin Kaymer - Cleeks GC
- Wade Ormsby - Punch GC
- Graeme McDowell - Niblicks GC
- Brooks Koepka - Smash GC
- Phil Mickelson - Hyflyers GC
- Sergio Garcia - Fireballs GC
- Kevin Na - Iron Heads GC
Full player list for Portland event
Who is in the field?
- Abraham Ancer – Mexico
- Richard Bland – England
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand
- Laurie Canter – England
- Eugenio Chacarra – Spain
- Bryson DeChambeau – USA
- Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa
- Sergio Garcia – Spain
- Talor Gooch – USA
- Branden Grace – South Africa
- Justin Harding – South Africa
- Sam Horsfield – England
- Yuki Inamori – Japan
- Dustin Johnson – USA
- Matt Jones – Australia
- Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand
- Martin Kaymer – Germany
- Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan
- Sihwan Kim – USA
- Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan
- Brooks Koepka – USA
- Chase Koepka – USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan
- Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland
- Phil Mickelson – USA
- Jediah Morgan – Australia
- Kevin Na – USA
- Shaun Norris – South Africa
- Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa
- Wade Ormsby – Australia
- Carlos Ortiz – Mexico
- Adrian Otaegui – Spain
- Pat Perez – USA
- Turk Pettit – USA
- James Piot – USA
- Ian Poulter – England
- Patrick Reed – USA
- Charl Schwartzel – South Africa
- Travis Smyth – Australia
- Ian Snyman – South Africa
- Hudson Swafford – USA
- Hideto Tanihara – Japan
- Peter Uihlein – USA
- Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe
- Matt Wolff – USA
- Lee Westwood – England
- Bernd Wiesberger – Austria
- Blade Windred – Australia
How much is the prize money?
Each regular season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.
The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.
The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.
For comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.
What are the rules?
LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.
There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.
The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.
In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.
What is LIV Golf?
Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.
With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.
But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.
LIV Golf returns with second invitational event
The controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour returns this week as LIV Golf hits America with its second event being held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.
The breakaway series continues to gather momentum with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the eye-watering sums on offer are proving hard to resist for some players.
South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel won the maiden event in Hemel Hempstead and claimed the £3.85m pot with his team, Stingers GC, also claiming the top prize in the team event.
