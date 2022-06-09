LIV Golf LIVE: Day 1 teams and build-up as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and more start controversial tour
Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans
After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event gets underway today to open the breakaway series that threatens to change the sport as we know it.
Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson set to end his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.
The PGA Tour have responded by threatening players with fines and legal action but that has not put off some stars from joining the 48-player entry list - no doubt aided by reportedly huge appearance fees - for an event that features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.
The event at Centurion club will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day tournaments with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds, while there will also be a team competition in addition to the traditional individual competition.
This is the first of seven events on the LIV Golf tour, with each having a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for the winner and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.
Follow all the action and reaction to the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:
What is LIV Golf?
Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.
With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.
But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.
Is it on TV and who is playing?
LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK. However, the action will be live-streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The biggest names competing at Centurion Club include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na.
Bryson DeChambeau has also been announced as playing in future events, with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler set to follow. So while plenty of stars at the very top of the sport such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler have rejected the opportunity to join LIV Golf, they have secured so household name
What is the prize fund?
Each regular-season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.
The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.
The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.
By comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.
How will the season work?
The LIV Golf London event at Centurion Club is the first of seven ‘regular season’ events to take place in its inaugural year, with the season-ending team championship closing the year as the final event of the season.
The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.
An individual champion will also be crowned using points accumulated over the seven ‘regular season’ events.
- LIV Golf London, Centurion Club - June 9-11
- LIV Golf Portland, Pumpkin Ridge - June 30 - July 2
- LIV Golf Bedminster, Trump National - July 29-31
- LIV Golf Boston, Greater Boston - September 2-4
- LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms - September 16-18
- LIV Golf Bangkok, Stonehill - October 7-9
- LIV Golf Jeddah, Royal Greens - October 14-16
- LIV Golf Miami, Trump National Doral - October 27-30
What are the rules?
We’ll get to the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Series in due course, as well as who is playing and who isn’t, but let’s start with how the competition will work.
One of the reasons given by some players for joining the breakaway tour is the ‘exciting new format’ it offers and while, given the sums of money involved, that reasoning rings slightly hollow, there are differences to a regular PGA Tour or DP World Tour tournament.
LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.
There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.
The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains having selected their (slightly ludicrously-named) teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.
In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining for the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.
LIV Golf day 1 of first event
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first day of the opening event of the controversial LIV Golf series.
After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event gets underway today at Centurion Club in St Albans in a move that threatens to change the sport as we know it.
Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing, with six-time major champion Mickelson set to end his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.
Controversy has surrounded LIV Golf for months, so stick with us for coverage of the inaugural event and the reaction it generates across the sporting world.
