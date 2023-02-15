LIV Golf announce two new signings ahead of new season

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LIV Golf have announced two new signings ahead of the start of their new season.

Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, who had both previously played on the PGA Tour, have agreed deals to sign with the Saudi-backed tour ahead of their season opener on 24 February.

The Chilean and Colombian golfers have joined Torque GC - captained by world number 23 Joaquin Niemann - which also features Spanish golfer David Puig.

Pereira is ranked 46th in the world and is best known for his fourth-placed finish at the 2022 PGA Championship. The 27-year-old double-bogeyed the last hole to throw away a one-shot lead and came third, with his heart-breaking defeat featuring in the seventh episode of the newly-released Netflix docuseries, Full Swing.

Munoz had played on the PGA Tour since 2017 and won his only event in 2019. He is currently ranked 96th in the world.

With the signings, LIV Golf, fronted by Greg Norman, now has the three best South American golfers in the world, based on world rankings.

Alongside these signings, LIV confirmed the lineups for four of their teams, with a further four set to be revealed on Wednesday and Thursday.

With the new signings, Torque will now consist of Pereira, Munoz, Niemann and Puig.

Four Aces - who won the team championship - have replaced Taylor Gooch with Peter Uihlein with captain Dustin Johnson retaining Patrick Reed and Pat Perez.

Matthew Wolff has left Hy Flyers to join Smash, captained by four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, which also features Jason Kokrak and Koepka’s brother Chase.

The final team to be confirmed was Majesticks GC which remained unchanged from last year. Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson are co-captains with Sam Horsfield lining up alongside them.

LIV Golf’s opening event of the 2023 season is held at the Mayakoba resort in Mexico with the action beginning on 24 February.