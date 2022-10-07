Jump to content

LIV Golf players: Who is competing on rebel tour?

Open champion Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson are among the favourites for the sixth event in Bangkok

Sports Staff
Friday 07 October 2022 11:04
Moment: Matthew Wolff sinks LIV Golf's first hole-in-one

The LIV Golf series is preparing for its sixth event this weekend, with Bangkok’s Stonehill Golf Course hosting the latest outing after Cameron Smith triumphed in Chicago.

The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.

The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it out with Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood.

The team event has been dominated by Four Aces and Johnson, Reed and co. will likely remain favourites again despite the latest reshuffle.

Here is the field for the individual event and the teams in Bangkok:

Here’s everything you need to know about golf’s newest tour including the full field for Boston:

What is LIV Golf?

Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.

But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more, took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.

What are the rules?

LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.

There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.

The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of each event. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

How will the season work and where is the next event?

Bangkok will be the sixth of seven ‘regular’ events this year with the team championship forming the final event of the season at Doral in Miami in October.

The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.

An individual champion will also be crowned using points accumulated over the seven ‘regular season’ events.

When is the Bangkok event?

The 54-hole tournament will begin on Friday 7 October and run through to Sunday 9 October. The first round starts at 10:15am local time (4:15am BST) at Stonehill Golf Course in the Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok.

Who is playing?

The biggest names initially included Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na. However, after its first event, LIV Golf added major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to its ranks, before tempting 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson across ahead of Bedminster - at which point the Swede was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were the headline names from the final round of recruitment for this season and make their second appearances in Chicago.

Full player list for Chicago event

MEXAbraham AncerAUSJediah Morgan
ENGRichard BlandUSAKevin Na
ENGLaurie CanterCHLJoaquin Niemann
ENGPaul CaseyRSAShaun Norris
ESPEugenio ChacarraRSALouis Oosthuizen
USABryson DeChambeauAUSWade Ormsby
ESPSergio GarciaMEXCarlos Ortiz
USATalor GoochUSAPat Perez
RSABranden GraceUSATurk Pettit
ENGSam HorsfieldUSAJames Piot
USACharles Howell IIIENGIan Poulter
USADustin JohnsonUSAPatrick Reed
AUSMatt JonesRSACharl Schwartzel
THASadom KaewkanjanaAUSCameron Smith
GERMartin KaymerSWEHenrik Stenson
THAPhachara KhongwatmaiUSAHudson Swafford
USASihwan KimJPNHideto Tanihara
USABrooks KoepkaUSACameron Tringale
USAChase KoepkaUSAPeter Uihlein
USAJason KokrakUSAHarold Varner III
INDAnirban LahiriZIMScott Vincent
AUSMarc LeishmanENGLee Westwood
NIRGraeme McDowellAUTBernd Wiesberger
USAPhil MickelsonUSAMatthew Wolff

What are the teams?

  • 4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Talor Gooch
  • Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
  • Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby
  • Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland
  • Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim
  • Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka
  • Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri,
  • Majesticks GC - Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
  • Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris
  • Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
  • Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit
  • Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan

Is it on TV?

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK.

However, the action is live streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.

How much is the prize money?

Each regular season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.

The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.

The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.

By comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.

Individual prize money

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Team prize money

  1. $3,000,00
  2. $1,500,000
  3. $500,000

