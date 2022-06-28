What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that the eye-watering sums on offer are proving hard to resist.

Charl Schwartzel won the maiden event in Hemel Hempstead and claimed £3.85m and a total prize pot of £20m will be up for grabs once again at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is a controversial breakaway series of golf events fronted by two-time major champion Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Originally imagined as a league, it has instead been launched this year as a series of eight invitational events, each featuring 48 players in a shotgun start. The tournaments are over 54 holes and don’t have a cut. The golfers who’ve defected from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to join LIV Golf have faced criticism from human rights groups and a coalition of 9/11 survivors.

When is the Portland event?

The 54-hole tournament will begin on Thursday 30 June at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, with the winning player and team decided on Saturday 2 July.

Who is in the field?

Abraham Ancer – Mexico

Richard Bland – England

Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand

Laurie Canter – England

Eugenio Chacarra – Spain

Bryson DeChambeau – USA

Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa

Sergio Garcia – Spain

Talor Gooch – USA

Branden Grace – South Africa

Justin Harding – South Africa

Sam Horsfield – England

Yuki Inamori – Japan

Dustin Johnson – USA

Matt Jones – Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand

Martin Kaymer – Germany

Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan

Sihwan Kim – USA

Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan

Brooks Koepka – USA

Chase Koepka – USA

Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan

Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson – USA

Jediah Morgan – Australia

Kevin Na – USA

Shaun Norris – South Africa

Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa

Wade Ormsby – Australia

Carlos Ortiz – Mexico

Adrian Otaegui – Spain

Pat Perez – USA

Turk Pettit – USA

James Piot – USA

Ian Poulter – England

Patrick Reed – USA

Charl Schwartzel – South Africa

Travis Smyth – Australia

Ian Snyman – South Africa

Hudson Swafford – USA

Hideto Tanihara – Japan

Peter Uihlein – USA

Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe

Matt Wolff – USA

Lee Westwood – England

Bernd Wiesberger – Austria

Blade Windred – Australia

Who are the team captains?

Louis Oosthuizen - Stinger GC

Bryson DeChambeau - Crushers GC

Lee Westwood - Majesticks GC

Hideto Tinihara - Torque GC

Dustin Johnson - 4 Aces GC

Martin Kaymer - Cleeks GC

Wade Ormsby - Punch GC

Graeme McDowell - Niblicks GC

Brooks Koepka - Smash GC

Phil Mickelson - Hyflyers GC

Sergio Garcia - Fireballs GC

Kevin Na - Iron Heads GC

What is the prize money breakdown?

The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.