LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson after first round in Portland
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series
Carlos Ortiz took a one-shot lead into the clubhouse after an opening round 67 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in the second invitational event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. He shot five-under par on Thursday and leads 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson heading into the second day’s play.
Ortiz’s heroics were enough to drag his team, Fireballs GC, into fourth place in the team competition after none of his three teammates managed to record scores under par for the round. Johnson’s 4 Aces have the lead in this part of the event as his score combined with debutant Pat Perez’s three under to put their team two shots ahead of Stingers GC who won the team competition at Centurian Club in LIV Golf’s inauagral invitational.
Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed were among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour and all three settled nicely into the format although the likes of Phil Mickelson, Greame McDowell and previous LIV Golf champion Charl Schwartzel struggled on Day 1.
The glorious weather conditions and accessible greens look set to provide another low-scoring day yet there remains a perpetual cloud over proceedings due to the contentious nature of this rebel tour and a looming court case after 16 players have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.
Follow all the action from Day 2 of the second event of the controversial LIV Golf series below:
LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2
There goes the buzzer to signal the start of Day 2 at Pumpkin Ridge.
On the first tee, Pat Perez drives straight down the middle of the fairway. Dustin Johnson heads off second and lands just over to the right side of the first cut but it’s a decent shot.
Carlos Ortiz meanwhile drills his driver straight and immediately picks up his tee. Great shot.
Over on the second Brooks Koepka finds the second cut and Louis Oosthuizen leaves himself a birdie putt after his tee shot on the third hole.
LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2
As ever, Day 2 will kick off with a shotgun start as the players all tee off on different holes around the course at the same time.
Play will start at 9:15pm with Carlos Ortiz (-5) leading the way after his round of 67 yesterday. He’ll start on the first hole.
PGA Tour and DP World Tour step up efforts to thwart LIV Golf
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a new 13-year operational joint venture partnership which creates new player pathways and increased prize funds in the next phase of their fightback against LIV Golf.
In an announcement coinciding with the opening press conferences at LIV’s first United States event in Portland this week, the two circuits announced a strengthening of their alliance which was first launched in November 2020.
The aim is to counter LIV’s cash with a better competitive structure for players and from next year, the top 10 finishers on the season-ending DP World Tour rankings who are not already exempt will gain PGA Tour cards.
The PGA Tour will increase its ownership stake in European Tour Productions from 15 per cent to 40 per cent, with the cash from the deal used to increase prize funds - with guaranteed increases in DP World Tour purses for the next five years.
PGA Tour and DP World Tour step up efforts to thwart LIV Golf
Both tours have been desperate to stem the tide of players who have been lured by the riches offered by the Saudi Arabia-backed series
Bryson DeChambeau explains reasons for joining LIV Golf ahead of Portland debut
Bryson DeChambeau has outlined three reasons for joining LIV Golf while maintaining the Saudi tour can be a “force for good”.
The former US Open champion will make his debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, with the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament beginning on Thursday with a prize fund of $25 million (£20.4m).
DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to switch allegiance from the PGA Tour, insists his motivation was multi-layered.
“One of the things for me, was a personal business decision,” said the 28-year-old. “I run and operate my golf as business as well as wanting to be one of the better players in the world.”
Bryson DeChambeau explains reasons for joining LIV Golf ahead of Portland debut
The former US Open champion has detailed why he is joining the Saudi-backed tour ahead of its second event in Portland this week
DP World Tour players want LIV Golf stars to face ‘very strong sanctions’, reveals Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington has revealed how DP World Tour players are pushing for “very strong sanctions” to be handed out to LIV Golf players.
The Irishman, captain for Europe last year in the 19-9 defeat to the Unites States, has also confirmed he will be consulted in discussions over new qualification rules for the Ryder Cup.
And there is pressure from current DP World Tour players to penalise those who have already jumped to the rebel tour in a bid to be rewarded with some resisting snubbing offers as large as £25m to sign up to Greg Norman’s new tour.
That could mean Ryder Cup stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, all fined £100,000 and banned from the upcoming Scottish Open, could have played their last Ryder Cup match.
DP World Tour players want ‘very strong sanctions’ for LIV Golf stars
The Irishman, who captained Team Europe last year in a 19-9 loss, will be consulted over new qualification rules with pressure to freeze out those defecting to the Saudi-backed tour
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter among LIV Golf players asking DP World Tour to rescind ban
Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV Golf players who have written to the DP World Tour asking it to rescind its fines and allow them to compete in next week’s Scottish Open.
The Britons were among the European tour’s members who were banned from three upcoming DP World Tour events and fined £100,000 each after playing in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf‘s opening event in London.
“Instead of spending our time, energy, financial resources and focus on appeals, injunctions and lawsuits, we would implore you ... to reconsider your recent penalties and sanctions,” the letter read, report the Telegraph.
The players called on the tour to “rescind your fines and suspensions by 5:00 p.m. on Friday”.
LIV Golf players ask DP World Tour to rescind Scottish Open ban
The battle continues between the new rebel tour and the established order in the sport
Dustin Johnson one shot off lead as first US event starts amid protests by 9/11 families
The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour’s second event teed off Thursday, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on September 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks.
About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.
“This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said survivor Tim Frolich, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.
The LIV Golf series, funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was making its first stop on American soil this week after a debut this month outside of London.
First LIV Golf event in US starts amid protests by 9/11 families
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are among the new faces competing at the second tournament of the new tour
Who is in the field?
- Abraham Ancer – Mexico
- Richard Bland – England
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand
- Laurie Canter – England
- Eugenio Chacarra – Spain
- Bryson DeChambeau – USA
- Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa
- Sergio Garcia – Spain
- Talor Gooch – USA
- Branden Grace – South Africa
- Justin Harding – South Africa
- Sam Horsfield – England
- Yuki Inamori – Japan
- Dustin Johnson – USA
- Matt Jones – Australia
- Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand
- Martin Kaymer – Germany
- Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan
- Sihwan Kim – USA
- Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan
- Brooks Koepka – USA
- Chase Koepka – USA
- Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan
- Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland
- Phil Mickelson – USA
- Jediah Morgan – Australia
- Kevin Na – USA
- Shaun Norris – South Africa
- Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa
- Wade Ormsby – Australia
- Carlos Ortiz – Mexico
- Adrian Otaegui – Spain
- Pat Perez – USA
- Turk Pettit – USA
- James Piot – USA
- Ian Poulter – England
- Patrick Reed – USA
- Charl Schwartzel – South Africa
- Travis Smyth – Australia
- Ian Snyman – South Africa
- Hudson Swafford – USA
- Hideto Tanihara – Japan
- Peter Uihlein – USA
- Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe
- Matt Wolff – USA
- Lee Westwood – England
- Bernd Wiesberger – Austria
- Blade Windred – Australia
What is the prize money breakdown?
The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.
What is LIV Golf?
LIV Golf is a controversial breakaway series of golf events fronted by two-time major champion Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Originally imagined as a league, it has instead been launched this year as a series of eight invitational events, each featuring 48 players in a shotgun start.
The tournaments are over 54 holes and don’t have a cut. The golfers who’ve defected from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to join LIV Golf have faced criticism from human rights groups and a coalition of 9/11 survivors.
