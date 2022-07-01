✕ Close Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson by one shot after first round at LIV Portland

Carlos Ortiz took a one-shot lead into the clubhouse after an opening round 67 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in the second invitational event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. He shot five-under par on Thursday and leads 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson heading into the second day’s play.

Ortiz’s heroics were enough to drag his team, Fireballs GC, into fourth place in the team competition after none of his three teammates managed to record scores under par for the round. Johnson’s 4 Aces have the lead in this part of the event as his score combined with debutant Pat Perez’s three under to put their team two shots ahead of Stingers GC who won the team competition at Centurian Club in LIV Golf’s inauagral invitational.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed were among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour and all three settled nicely into the format although the likes of Phil Mickelson, Greame McDowell and previous LIV Golf champion Charl Schwartzel struggled on Day 1.

The glorious weather conditions and accessible greens look set to provide another low-scoring day yet there remains a perpetual cloud over proceedings due to the contentious nature of this rebel tour and a looming court case after 16 players have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.

