Tyrrell Hatton set to join LIV Golf in fresh batch of defections

Tyrrell Hatton is set to become the latest high-profile star to defect to LIV Golf as the Saudi-backed breakaway series continue to poach from the PGA Tour.

Englishman Hatton, ranked 16 in the world, partnered Jon Rahm at last year’s Ryder Cup and appears likely to follow the Spaniard to the series.

Adrian Meronk, who narrowly missed out on selection for Team Europe in Rome, is also expected to be confirmed as a LIV recruit.

The Pole pulled out of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, which ends on Saturday, citing illness.

The Daily Telegraph report that while Hatton has previously been reluctant to switch for fear of dropping out of the world’s top 50 and missing out on featuring in future majors, an improved offer might be enough to tempt him.

Rahm’s new team in the 54-hole competition is still to be confirmed, and the Englishman’s defection could allow a productive Ryder Cup alliance to reunite.

Meronk, meanwhile, is likely to be part of the “Cleeks” team, led by German Martin Kaymer.

The 30-year-old departure is a blow to the DP World Tour, with the European star voted player of the year for 2023 by his peers and receiving the Seve Ballesteros Award.

Adrian Meronk narrowly missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard (PA Wire)

Negotiations between LIV and the two major golf tours continue over a possible partnership or merger.

The third season of the LIV Golf League, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is due to begin at Mayakoba, Mexico on 4 February.

Despite ongoing talks, the series continues to target some of golf’s top players, with Hatton’s compatriot Tommy Fleetwood recently revealing that he had rejected a fresh approach.

“I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time,” Fleetwood said at the Dubai Desert Classic. “I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”