Tyrrell Hatton joins LIV Golf in latest blow to PGA Tour

Tyrrell Hatton has become the latest high-profile star to defect to LIV Golf as the Saudi-backed breakaway series continue to poach from the PGA Tour.

Englishman Hatton, ranked 16 in the world, partnered Jon Rahm at last year’s Ryder Cup and has followed the Spaniard to the series.

Adrian Meronk, who narrowly missed out on selection for Team Europe in Rome, has also been confirmed as a LIV recruit.

The Pole pulled out of last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, which ended on Saturday in a historic victory for Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, citing illness.

While Hatton has previously been reluctant to switch for fear of dropping out of the world’s top 50 and missing out on featuring in future majors, an improved offer reported to be worth £50m has tempted him.

Rahm’s new team in the 54-hole competition is still to be completed, and the Englishman’s defection will allow the productive Ryder Cup alliance to reunite.

Meronk, meanwhile, will be part of the “Cleeks” team, led by German Martin Kaymer.

The 30-year-old’s departure is a blow to the DP World Tour, with the European star voted player of the year for 2023 by his peers and receiving the Seve Ballesteros Award.

Adrian Meronk narrowly missed out on a Ryder Cup wildcard (PA Wire)

The third season of the LIV Golf League, bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is due to begin at Mayakoba, Mexico this weekend as negotiations continue between the PIF and the two major golf tours over a possible merger or partnership.

Despite ongoing talks, the series continues to target some of golf’s top players, with Hatton’s compatriot Tommy Fleetwood recently revealing that he had rejected a fresh approach.

“I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time,” Fleetwood said at the Dubai Desert Classic. “I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”