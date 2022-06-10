LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as players respond to PGA Tour ban
Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans
Day two of the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event begins today amid the continuing war of words between the PGA Tour and the controversial breakaway series. After months of speculation, the opening tournament got underway yesterday at Centurion Club in St Albans but was met by confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the event have been suspended with immediate effect.
The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it and was welcomed by players such as Rory McIlroy, who has remained committed to the PGA. It came as Ian Poulter, one of the 17 golfers sanctioned by the PGA Tour, stated his intention to appeal the suspension. “It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among other big names competing in the inaugural event. On the course, the scoring was led by the former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel after an opening round of 65. Follow all the action from the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:
LIV Golf: When does it start and is it on TV?
The second round kicks off with a shotgun start at 2:15pm on Thursday 10 June.
LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK.
However, the action will be live streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.
What is LIV Golf?
Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.
With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.
But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.
What are the rules?
LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.
There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.
The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.
In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.
LIV Golf
-5
Charl Schwartzel
-4
Henne Du Plessis
-3
Scott Vincent, Phachara Khongwatmai
-2
Justin Harding, Branden Grace
-1
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter
Selected others: Sergio Garcia (+1), Graeme McDowell (+4), Lee Westwood (+5), Ian Poulter (+5)
Ian Poulter vows to fight PGA Tour suspension
Ian Poulter vows to fight PGA Tour suspension
“It makes no sense,” Poulter said. “I didn’t resign my membership because I don’t feel I have done anything wrong. I have played all over the world for 25 years. This is no different ... it’s a power struggle and it’s just disappointing.”
PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels
What a day yesterday. Firstly came the news that The PGA Tour had banned LIV Golf rebels:
The PGA Tour has contacted all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in Thursday’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.
Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent out an email deriding those who had “decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation”, with the likes of Phil Mickelson involved in the inaugural event outside London on Thursday and Bryson DeChambeau among those confirmed to take part next time out.
The suspensions also apply to players on other PGA Tours including the Champions, Canada, Latinoamerica and Korn Ferry Tours.
PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect
The sport faces a watershed moment as sportswashing, history and vast sums of money collide for players’ and fans’ favour
Welcome along to live coverage of day two from Centurion Club, as LIV Golf continues.
