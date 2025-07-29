Lottie Woad reacts to extra pressure at Women’s Open after first professional win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Golf phenom Lottie Woad has dismissed carrying any extra pressure at this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl despite winning on her professional debut last week at the Scottish Open.

A major test for the first time as a pro in South Wales begins on Thursday, with Woad’s spectacular form carrying over from a three-shot win last week.

The 21-year-old clinched the $300,000 (£223,000) top prize after no payout earlier in the month from her Irish Open due to her amateur status at the time, and Woad cemented her status as one of the best in the world with a tied-third finish in The Evian Championship, just one shot behind winner Grace Kim.

open image in gallery Lottie Woad celebrated winning the Women’s Scottish Open on her professional debut (Steve Welsh/PA)

Woad is based in the United States and detailed how she will spend her first professional pay cheque: “I need to get a car in America.”

“I don’t know how they do it, but I feel like I’m playing well,” Woad added on her pre-tournament status as favourite.

“So I guess I was going to be one of the favourites. Obviously everyone’s so good, so I feel like anyone can win really.

“You’ve seen it this year, so many – I think every winner has been different. So there’s many people it could be.

“There’s always pressure obviously, but I don’t think there’s any more than there was, like from my perspective, before any of the last fewweeks.

“Kind of still was wanting to contend there and that’s still the aim.”

Woad believes her performance at the Evian Championship will add to her chances this week.

Woad said: “I think it gave me a lot (of confidence).

“Some of the majors I made the cut, I didn’t really have the best weekend on. So I was hoping to capitalise a bit more on that one.

“The final round was also very good. Yeah, it definitely gives me confidence in that and knowing that I can chase it down on Sunday.

“I don’t feel too different. I’ve got a lot of confidence from the last month really and I’m just trying to continue to ride that.”

open image in gallery World number one Nelly Korda (pictured) has been impressed by England’s Lottie Woad (Steve Welsh/PA)

World No 1 Nelly Korda, Open runner-up to Lydia Ko at St Andrews 12 months ago, lauded Woad, adding that she is “definitely high up there right now” as far as major contenders.

“I don’t think I’ve reflected too much, to be honest (on the last month),” Woad concluded. “I think after this big week, I’ve got a week before I go out to America. That’s probably when I’ll look back at the last few months and kind of reflect on that.”