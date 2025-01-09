Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald reveals ‘massive importance’ of Abu Dhabi event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald gave his potential Ryder Cup players a taste of what to expect at Bethpage as he hailed the “massive importance” of this week’s Team Cup.

Footage posted on social media showed players from Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe forced to listen to chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” over the PA system ahead of practice rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.

The Team Cup, which effectively filled the gap left by the Seve Trophy, was revived in 2023 to boost Europe’s chances of regaining the Ryder Cup, a move which paid off with a resounding victory under Donald’s captaincy in Rome.

Donald will captain the side again in New York in September – where a hostile atmosphere is expected – and is also overseeing the Team Cup, where Francesco Molinari will bid for a second win as captain of Continental Europe against a GB&I side led by Justin Rose.

“If you look at this event two years ago, half the team we had in Rome played here two years ago,” Donald said. “I think it has massive importance.

“You’ve got two great teams, you have rookies that are hungry to try and make a mark, and you have two guys that have a lot of experience.

“It’s great for me to oversee it and see how these players perform under match play team competition and under that kind of pressure.

“I think match play and team match play brings with it a different pressure. You see how people cope under that and you see how they react. Certain people did better than others, and Nicolai [Hojgaard] was an example.

“He came in in a tough situation, replaced his brother [Rasmus, who was injured] and probably performed the best out of everyone that week. Eight months later when I was making my picks, that was something that I took into consideration.

“So these are all things that we’ll see, we’ll look at, and again, it’s an important week for the build up to New York.”

Molinari’s brother Edoardo is Europe’s Ryder Cup statistics guru and is also performing the same role in Abu Dhabi.

“He’s here helping both teams and trying to be as neutral as possible I think,” Francesco said.

“We’ve been looking at that, actually, for a few weeks now, looking at different combination of players and strengths and weaknesses; definitely something that comes in handy when we need to write down the pairings.

“I think compared to two years ago it’s a little bit different because we only have three nationalities in our team [five Danes, three French and two Italian].

“So on one hand it should be easier probably to get some of the guys to gel, but at the same time you don’t want to have three groups of people not gelling with each other. It’s interesting.

“The team dynamics always fascinated me. I’m a huge football fan, so always dreamt of being a football player and a football manager. So this is probably as close as it gets to being a football manager.”