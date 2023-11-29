Luke Donald role confirmed as Europe announce break from Ryder Cup tradition

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Donald will captain Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and will become the team’s first repeat captain in 30 years.

Donald masterminded Europe’s stunning victory against the United States in Rome earlier this year and was backed by the players to retain the the role ahead of 2025.

It represents a break from tradition, however, and the Englishman is the first European captain to be reappointed since Bernard Gallagher oversaw three Ryder Cups in a row between 1991 and 1995.

Donald was only named Europe’s captain ahead of 2023 when Henrik Stenson was sacked for joining LIV Golf.

The 45-year-old said: "I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again.

"Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments.

"I’ve been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting.

"There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me.

"I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025."

