Lydia Ko was praised for normalising the impact of periods on women’s sport after the world No 3’s candid answer to a question about why she needed on-course treatment during the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship.

Ko, a two-time major champion, was helped through a series of stretches by a physiotherapist midway through her round on Sunday as she vied for victory at the LPGA Tour event.

The 25-year-old finished third and was asked afterwards by Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz if she was suffering from a recurring injury.

“I hope not,” Ko answered. “It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you.

“So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

Foltz was somewhat shocked by Ko’s response and said only “thanks” in reply after a brief pause.

The New Zealander laughed off any awkwardness and said: “I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is.”

Ko, who became the youngest player of either gender to top the world rankings back in 2015, has since been commended for speaking openly on a subject that has often been referred to as the “last taboo” for women in sport.

Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo told New Zealand’s Today FM that it was healthy and refreshing to hear a top athlete speaking openly about menstruation’s impact on performance.

“It’s really healthy that we actually mention it as a normal part of sport that has to be factored in, not just physically, but also psychologically,” he said. “We have to consider that people go through cycles and we have to think about that when we are planning training and events.

“Menstrual problems are a common part of elite sport, and finally we have a gateway to discuss it. So go Lydia, I say.”